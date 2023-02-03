News Briefs

State accepting 4th
grade student essays
The South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office is accepting applications for their Four Grade Student Essay Contest. Entries must be postmarked no later than March 17. Each entry will be judged on quality of writing, content and theme, and originality of thought. The top three entries will be awarded cash prizes.
Full guidelines and an entry form can be found at https://history.sd.gov/preservation/archhpmonth.aspx. Call 605-7733-2907 or email SHPO@state.sd.us for more information.
City eyes landscape
ordinance change
City officials are considering changing a landscaping ordinance that loosen restrictions on commercial property developments.
During Tuesday's city commission meeting, City Planner Sharon Pruess said staff recommend that property owners be required to landscape 10 percent of a lot "in accordance with a points-based system and may do so without planting any trees on the property.
Current ordinance requires property owners to incorporate a 10 foot landscape strip along the street frontage of lots and a tree per 50 feet of street frontage in any commercial development.
A public hearing for the ordinance change is scheduled for the Feb. 14 city commission meeting.
City receives
water grant
The City of Pierre received a $49,985 grant from the Central Plains Water Development district for engineering costs to design a water main loop along Highway 34.
The city reported most of the its water main could be back fed, but not with the dead-end line that serves the Women's Prison, National Guard Armory and other customers on Pierre's east side. The city added that any repair work requires placing the prison and National Guard out of service. The loop project would connect with existing water mains on the north and south of Highway 34.
GMMS 2nd quarter
honor rolls available
Georgia Morse Middle School reported 497 students made the schools three honor roll lists — 145 eighth-graders, 172 seventh-graders and 180 sixth-graders.
The school separates each grade into students with a 4.0, 3.5-3.99 and 3.0-3.49 GPAs. GMMS reported 188 students across the three grades made the 4.0 GPA list, with 179 earning a 3.5-3.99 and 130 earning a 3.0-3.49 GPA.
The eighth-grade class had 41 students earn a 4.0 GPA, with 68 on the 3.5-3.99 and 36 on the 3.0-3.49 lists. The seventh-grade class had 77 students earn a 4.0 GPA, with 54 on the 3.5-3.99 and 41 on the 3.0-3.49 lists. The sixth-grade class had 70 students earn a 4.0 GPA, with 57 on the 3.5-3.99 and 53 on the 3.0-3.49 lists.
A full list of all 497 names is available at capjournal.com.
Oahe Electric taking
scholarship applications
Oahe Electric and Basin Electric Power Cooperative have one $2,000 and four $1,000 college scholarships available for those planning to enroll as full-time two-year, four-year students at an accredited college, university, trade or vocational institution.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and Oahe Electric consumer's dependent. Oahe Electric selects recipients based on a combination of their written essay, SAT and ACT scores, overall GPA, work experience, community and school activity participation, personal career goal statement and a written recommendation from a third party. The 2023-24 academic year application deadline is Feb. 10.
Applications are available at www.oaheelectric.com. For more information, call 800-640-6243 or email oahe@oaheelectric.com.
