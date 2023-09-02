Program connects addicts, coaches
A new pilot Drug Court program in the Second Judicial Circuit aims to connect people battling addiction with coaches who have successfully navigated the difficult road to recovery, according to a news release from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.
A grant from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation will support a new effort, designed to create a network of peer support specialists who can help Second Circuit Drug Court participants navigate the path to recovery. Graduates of the Second Circuit Drug Court who wish to become certified peer support specialists can enroll in a training program to learn how to use their experiences to help others battling addiction.
Drug Court, which is a program of the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, offers those who have committed more than one nonviolent drug-related crime access to counseling, treatment and support to achieve sobriety. Drug Court’s goal is not only to help participants overcome addiction, but to help them return to society as sober and productive members of their communities.
“Research is showing us that this is how we provide wrap-around care for Drug Court participants,” said Dez Kincaid, coordinator for the Second Circuit Drug Court, in a statement. “Peer support specialists can help bring others out of misery through their own lived experiences by affirming a clinician’s guidance, by reinforcing recovery recommendations and strategies, and by modeling behaviors as a peer. That modeling is so important in the way we learn and the way we process things.”
The peer support specialist training will begin in September as a pilot program in the Second Judicial Circuit, which includes Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. For more information about Second Circuit Drug Court or the new pilot program, contact Kincaid at 605-215-2648 or desiree.kincaid@ujs.state.sd.us.
Free, cheaper meals available
Families who may qualify for free or reduced-price meals in school year 2023-24 need to submit a free and reduced-price meal application. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for the program.
The South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) wants families to know about options available through the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs.
These federally funded programs help to ensure that children from families whose income meets certain guidelines can be served at participating schools and agencies. A list of participating entities can be found on the DOE’s website at https://doe.sd.gov/cans/ under the “Documents” drop-down.
Leadership Pierre class announced
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15 people accepted for this year’s class after a competitive selection process to be a part of the Leadership Pierre Class of 2023/2024.
“On Thursday night, we welcomed 15 great community members to the Leadership Pierre program. We have an awesome group this year and I’m excited to see how this class will contribute to the Pierre area. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!” said Logan Cowan, Leadership Pierre Class of 2022/2023, in a statement.
The Leadership Pierre program provides opportunities to foster community awareness through tours and showcasing the various sectors of our economy, encourages community engagement through volunteerism, supports leadership skill development and experience, and facilitates network expansion. Leadership Pierre is dedicated to cultivating well-rounded leaders who are prepared to lead the response to civic, governmental, business and industry challenges in the Pierre area.
The Leadership Pierre Class includes Jessica Carr, Dakota Wesleyan University; Joshua Dutt, Oahe Family YMCA; Kelsey Geppert, Zoetis; Callie Heath, BankWest; Shelly Jund, SD Community Foundation; Kevin Larsen, South Dakota Historical Society; Scott Lee, South Dakota Department of Health; Kristi Livermont, Avera St. Mary's; Jennifer Newcomb, Two Rivers Language & Literacy; Dani Norden, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce; Pratik Patel, BankWest; Jenna Severyn, Bachand & Hruska, P.C.; Donald Sharkey, River Cities Transit; John Sterling, Potrzeba Agency-State Farm; and Holly Wade, Capital Area United Way.
Race donates to two families
Wanda Seiler presented checks to the Hupp and Ludemann families of $4,000 each on Aug. 16.
The “4 on the 4th in Fort” celebrated its 10th annual 4-mile walk/road race in Fort Pierre on the 4th of July. The race was started by Randy Seiler as the Race Director. Randy created a committee composed of about 10 Fort Pierre residents. The committee has always chosen to donate proceeds to Fort Pierre community events, people and/or causes.
This year the walk/road race was in honor of Randy Seiler, who passed on April 17. Proceeds were chosen by the committee to benefit the Seiler family.
The committee decided to announce the beneficiaries for the proceeds before the race as this year was different in too many ways. The Seiler, Hupp and Ludemann families were all linked in similar ways, making it an easy decision on where to allocate the proceeds from this year’s race.
Wanda Seiler, Randy Seiler’s widow, was chosen by the committee as the designated person to make the presentation.
Sign up for consumer alerts
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that the public can now receive Consumer Alerts via email from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. The new system became operational Wednesday.
“This new alert system is another way that the Attorney General’s Office and its Consumer Protection Division are working to keep people aware of the most recent scams that affect them or their loved ones,” Jackley said in a statement. “This alert system will provide the subscribers with information about consumer scams as well as tips on how to protect against scams.”
People can register for the alerts at the Consumer Protection Division’s website at www.consumer.sd.gov or at by stopping at the Division’s booth in the Expo Building at the State Fair this week in Huron. No email addresses will be shared or sold to a third party.
People are reminded to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us if they have any information about a possible consumer scam or fraud.
2 bats positive for rabies at zoo
The Great Plains Zoo reported two bats on its campus, near the farm, that tested positive for rabies. The bats were found Sunday, Aug. 20, and were removed from a structure near the farm by animal care staff and transferred to the zoo’s veterinary clinic. The animals were then sent to the South Dakota State University Diagnostic Laboratory for examination and rabies testing.
“Zoo animals, veterinary team members and designated animal care staff are routinely vaccinated against rabies. There is no concern of the staff who captured or handled the animals that were infected, as they are vaccinated and wore proper PPE,” said GPZ veterinarian, Dr. Jenny Clementson, in a statement.
People who have had contact with bats are asked to contact the South Dakota Department of Health at 800-592-1861, along with your medical provider.
