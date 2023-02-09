News Briefs

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced. Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester. Pierre natives Claire Hussey and Carmela Stangeland had it to the High Honor List and Honor List, respectively.
Ag grants available
for specialty crops
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced funds are available to enhance the competitiveness of South Dakota specialty crops through the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. An informational Q&A session will be held for grant applicants on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
Grant funds can be used to expand specialty crop production and market access, increase specialty crop consumption and purchasing, improve environmental sustainability and pest and disease control, expand specialty crop research and development, bolster food safety knowledge and processes and contribute to new seed variety development.
Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops. Projects may receive funding for up to three years, beginning Sept. 30, and extending up to Sept. 29, 2026.
The deadline for applications is March 24. For additional information, contact Timothy Schoonhoven, Grants and Loans Specialist, at 605-773-3623.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.