Gas leak likely
caused explosion
Reporting on an investigation of the fatal home explosion in rural Stanley County on May 24, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office stated that liquified petroleum gas "migrating into the basement of the home” is believed to have caused the explosion.
The report explains that the South Dakota State Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fort Pierre Fire Department and several other agencies conducted an investigation into the explosion’s cause.
“The ignition source remains undetermined at this time,” the report says, and “the incident has been ruled accidental.”
Kelsey and Trevor Hupp’s 6-month-old daughter, Harper Hupp, died at the scene of a house explosion. Trevor's father and mother, LaDonna Hupp, 61, and William Hupp, 66, of Huron, also died as a result of the explosion.
The blast injured Kelsey and Trevor Hupp’s sons Myles, 5 at the time of the blast, and Royce, 3. They were airlifted to a burn unit in St. Paul, Minnesota and released earlier this summer.
The Hupps’ Facebook page reports strong recovery on the part of the boys. People seeking more information, along with ways to help out, can visit facebook.com/huppfamilysupporthub/.
Cheyenne River holds
two-night youth program
The Cheyenne River Youth Project welcomed seven young people from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9 to its Lakota Summer Camp in the Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park. The two-night event was the latest installment in the nonprofit organization’s free Lakota Camp program, which encourages Lakota youth to strengthen their connections to traditional culture and the natural environment.
CRYP hosted its first seasonal Lakota camps in 2022, offering spring and summer installments. It kicked off its first Winter Camp earlier this year.
“Our goal is to continue to build this program so we can offer four camps per year,” said Jerica Widow, CRYP’s programs director, in a statement. “Our sacred Lakota life ways move in rhythm with Unci Makha (Mother Earth) and the four seasons, and we want our Lakota Camps to reflect that rhythm.
“Each camp is a deeply meaningful experience for our kids,” she continued. “Taking part in an immersive program like this means they also are reclaiming their ancestral rights as Lakota people.”
People can learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs by calling 605-964-8200 or visiting www.lakotayouth.org.
Feds launch tribal
electrification program
The Department of the Interior announced the launch of a new program and availability of $72.5 million in initial funding through President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to help Tribal communities electrify homes.
The Tribal Electrification Program is designed to meet the unique needs of individual Tribal communities by supporting collaborative and community-led planning and implementation.
The program will provide financial and technical assistance to Tribes to connect homes to transmission and distribution that is powered by renewable energy; provide electricity to unelectrified Tribal homes through zero-emissions energy systems; transition electrified Tribal homes to zero-emissions energy systems; and support associated home repairs and retrofitting necessary to install the zero-emissions energy systems.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.