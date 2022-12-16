News Briefs

Pierre’s Pizza Hut Breaks $1M mark
The Pizza Hut location on Sioux avenue has surpassed $1 million in sales for the year, the first time doing so in more than a decade.
Ben Kleis, manager at the Sioux Avenue Pizza Hut is very appreciative of the accomplishment.
“That means that I’m doing my job correctly and we’re building people’s trust,” he said.
Kleis wants to thank the community for being so helpful during trying times. He cites overcoming the coronavirus pandemic as one of the challenges that they had to overcome to be successful. His location helps out with school functions, something he is proud of. Aside from helping arts programs within local schools, they offer options for community dining.
“We’re one of the few pizza huts that still have dine in,” he said in addition to delivery.
Christmas at Capitol remained open
Despite the closures created by the winter storm, Christmas at the Capitol remains open.
Capitol security confirmed on Thursday the building remains open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to visit the free display of 67 holiday trees.
“We advised our volunteer greeters to stay home and not venture to the Capitol to work their shift,” Dawn Hill, co-coordinator for Christmas at the Capitol, said.
Hill said many of those scheduled to perform in the rotunda canceled due to the storm.
“We’re hoping once the weather improves, things will get back to normal for us,” she said.
The display will be open to the public through Dec. 26, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Basin purchasing local electricity
ENGIE North America and Basin Electric Power Cooperative have entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement from ENGIE’s North Bend Wind project in Hughes and Hyde counties.
North Bend is expected to become operational in late 2023. Basin Electric serves 131 member cooperatives across nine states.
According to ENGIE, the renewable electricity generated by North Bend will meet the monthly electricity needs of 73,000 homes.
ENGIE North America will develop, build and operate North Bend Wind consisting of 71 wind turbines on 47,000 acres. ENGIE plans to build 27 towers in Hughes County and has leased 24,591 acres in Harrold and Pleasant Valley, Webster and Butte townships. The rest will be built in Hyde County. The company has signed leases with 80 landowners.
During construction, ENGIE estimates more than 250 workers will be needed. Eight to 10 longer term local jobs are anticipated.
During a September public hearing, Hughes County Board of Adjustments voted 4-1 to approve the North Bend Wind Project. A county ordinance allows wind farms in this area with a conditional-use permit.
Hyde County officials approved their portion of the development more than one year ago.
