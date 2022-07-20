News Briefs

Cleaning ditches in Fort Pierre
During Monday’s meeting, Fort Pierre City Councilman Scott Deal asked Public Works Director Rick Hahn to come up with a list of projects.
“To me, it seems like we need a structured plan to get some of this done,” Deal said. “I think there’s a lot of jumping back and forth.”
The matter surfaced after Councilman Greg Kenzy questioned the delay in cleaning a ditch behind Morris Redi-Mix at 225 W. Highway 14/34.
“It’s been more than three years since it’s been cleaned out,” Kenzy told the council. “We just bought an excavator. Things are not running smoothly (if we’re not getting) these little projects done.”
Hahn said the ditch is one of several in need of attention.
“We got on it three years ago and cleaned out the culverts, but never got back to the trees,” he said.
Hahn estimates that these healthy trees are 20 to 30 years old.
“We have ditches along Buffalo that need (to be) cleaned out,” he said. “They get filled with runoff from parking lots that are not paved. It’s a constant problem keeping drainage clean.”
Hahn added that gravel from driveways also plugs drains.
“It’s just a constant battle to keep ahead of those,” he said. “We need to work on getting more efficient.”
That’s when Deal suggested making a list and concentrating on projects one at a time.
“We just stick to our guns, start something and get it done, and then move onto the next one,” Deal said.
Temporary road closure Thursday
The City of Pierre will close the inside eastbound lane on Sioux Avenue between the alley west of Coteau Street and the alley east of Chapelle Street on Thursday morning.
The city reported the closure would occur from 9-11 a.m. while crews conduct a sanitary sewer inspection.
Hughes Courthouse elevator repaired
The elevator in the Hughes County Courthouse has been repaired, according to County Manager Kevin Hipple.
County officials last week reported it was non-operational and would be repaired as soon as parts came in.
Fire damages wheat field
Kennebec Fire Chief Rod Bowar said a baler might have started a 25-acre wheat field fire south of Brakke Dam on Tuesday.
“We were very fortunate,” Bowar said. “A lot of farmers brought us water. We have good neighbors, good friends and good farmers. Everyone worked together.”
Firefighters received a call around 4 p.m. The blaze burned up three to four acres of wheat, and the rest of the damage was done to wheat stubble left on the soil’s surface after harvest.
No one was hurt and it took about 4.5 hours to extinguish.
“With that wind yesterday, it could have been a lot worse,” Bowar said.
Reliance, Presho, Vivian, Draper, Murdo and Fort Pierre volunteer fire departments and Fort Pierre National Grassland firefighters assisted.
Agencies request Ft. Pierre funding
During Monday’s meeting, representatives from nearly 15 non-profits asked the Fort Pierre City Council to consider contributing to their agencies when preparing the city’s 2023 budget.
City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said the requests totaled $779,000, up from the $715,000 funded in 2022.
“I guess that’s yet to be seen,” Heezen said about the possibility of funding all requests. “We have a lot of budget work to do. We usually fund everybody. Some might get a decrease or get everything they want.”
Pierre falls shy of record heat
According to the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, Pierre fell just shy of breaking a record for Monday’s 108-degree heat. Monday’s peak was only 1 degree shy of the 109-degree July 18 record set in 1998.
Fall Deadwood Fund Grant applications
Applications for the next round of the Deadwood Fund grant program through the South Dakota State Historical Society are available. Applications should be postmarked no later than Oct. 1 for work beginning no sooner than Jan. 1.
The grant program encourages large-scale restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties by individuals, organizations or public agencies. Grants range from $1,000 to $25,000.
For an application and more information, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at 605-773-3458 or by e-mailing shpo@state.sd.us.
Mosteller named interim director
Chad Mosteller has been named interim director for the Division of Criminal Investigation for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
Mosteller has served as the division’s assistant director in administrative operations since December. He worked as a college intern with the division in the late 1990s and has been with the office full-time since August 2002, serving as a special agent, supervisory agent and administrator of law enforcement training.
