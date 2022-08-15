Oahe Chapel pie social Sept. 11

The Oahe Chapel Preservation Society will host a pie social from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the chapel on Highway 1804, six miles north of Pierre.

Oahe Chapel

