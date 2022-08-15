Oahe Chapel pie social Sept. 11
The Oahe Chapel Preservation Society will host a pie social from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the chapel on Highway 1804, six miles north of Pierre.
The event will include live music and lawn games. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.
Donations accepted. For more information, call 605-773-2907.
The Band Perry will perform at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Sept. 4, replacing Lady A, who canceled after the band’s tour was postponed until next year.
A Grammy Award-winning sibling trio, The Band Perry is best known for its No. 1 single, “If I Die Young” and has built an international fan base leading to sold-out world tours. The band has had five No.1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart.
Tickets are available at www.sdstatefair.com/, by calling 866-605-3247, or at the State Fair Box Office in the Nordby Exhibit Hall.
Two culvert repairs will temporarily close state Highway 273 in Lyman County north of Kennebec.
The first project at mile marker 66 is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 8-19. The second at mile marker 69 is planned for Sept. 20-29.
Motorists are asked to drive alternate routes.
BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids received a $344,000 contract for the project.
The repair will require excavation of all material around each culvert so the joints can be repaired.
South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium in Pierre is soliciting pre-applications from agencies interested in providing housing opportunities for homelessness individuals and families.
Applicants should contact SDHHC to complete the pre-application for the 2022 Continuum of Care Competition.
Funding from the U.S. Department of Housing’s Continuum of Care Program may be used for new construction, rehabilitation, supportive services, operating and leasing, and rental assistance.
The pre-application form is available at www.housingforthehomeless.org.
For more information, contact Davis Schofield at davis@sdhda.org or 605-773-3181. Applications are due by Aug. 19.
