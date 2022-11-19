News Briefs

Riggs students featured in Augustana festival
A total of 20 students from T.F. Riggs High School played at the 65th Annual Augustana Band Festival Grand Finale Concert on Nov. 11-12 that took place at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.
The students were featured in three festival bands — Blue, Gold and Honor — after they arrived at Augustana on Nov. 11 and had two days of rehearsals with 250 students from five different states.
Hughes proposes building permit fees increase
Hughes County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for a proposal to increase building permit fees.
The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the commission room at the courthouse at E. 104 Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
On Thursday, County Planning and Zoning Director Eric Booth said it’s been four years since the building permit fee for a new home was set at $450 plus $1.35 for every $1,000 spent over $100,000.
The proposed increase calls for $500 plus $1.45 for every $1,000 spent over $100,000.
The increase is needed for the county to cover the cost of gas and other expenses related to home inspections, Booth said.
The flat $60 building permit fee for a barn is proposed to increase to $100.
In addition, the application fee for wind farms is proposed to increase from $1,500 to $5,000.
“The $1,500 didn’t come close to covering staff time, paper printing and supplies,” Booth said, referring to a recent application for a nearly $300 million North Bend Wind Project on 47,000 acres in the Harrold area.
The wind farm includes 71 wind towers in Hughes and Hyde counties. A county ordinance allows wind farms in this area with a conditional-use permit.
ENGIE plans to build 27 towers in Hughes County and has leased 24,591 acres in Harrold and Pleasant Valley, Webster and Butte townships. The company has signed leases with 80 landowners.
The County Commission would have to approve fee increases if recommended by the planning commission.
Oahe honored for tourism business
The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized Oahe Downstream Recreation Area as one of 48 businesses statewide with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation.
These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their hospitality and customer service, according to a news release.
The program is designed to put a spotlight on businesses that exemplify great service by going above and beyond for guests and employees. The goal is to strengthen the tourism industry in South Dakota and offer support to tourism industry members.
Morris plans to expand debris disposal site
The Pierre Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 for Morris Inc.’s request to expand a construction and demolition debris disposal site.
Located on state Highway 34 across from Hillsview Municipal Golf Course, the 30-acre property is zoned for light industrial, which does not allow for this type of activity, City Engineer John Childs said.
Morris has, however, applied for a conditional-use permit, which if approved by the planning commission and city commissioners, would allow the company to use this parcel as a disposal site.
Morris owns an asphalt and gravel operation in that area.
The property in question lies within 1,000 feet of the state Women’s Prison and Hughes County Jail, Childs said.
John Morris with Morris Inc. did not return a phone call.
Houdyshell winner in vocal competition
Pierre’s Eli Houdyshell is the vocal winner for the 2022 Northern State University Concerto-Aria Competition.
A tenor, Houdyshell will appear with the Aberdeen University-Civic Symphony on Feb. 25 in the JFAC Jewett Theater.
The Concerto-Aria Competition was held on Tuesday in the Johnson Fine Arts Center.
‘A Prairie Christmas’ scheduled for Dec. 5
The second annual “A Prairie Christmas” with Jeff Gould will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Pierre Players Grand Opera House.
The live performance of the Prairie Christmas radio show was aired yearly during the holiday on radio station KCCR. Gould will share stories and music. Portions of the show will involve members of the audience.
Tickets are available at the KCCR studios at 106 W. Capitol Ave. or online at eventbrite.com for $20 or $25 at the door.
Guns n’ Hoses Coming Soon
The 18th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive is set to kick off Nov. 30 at the Fort Pierre fire station. The first responders have set a goal of 515 units of blood for this year’s drive.
Tyler ended up losing his battle with cancer just before the first blood drive took place. His surviving family has since picked up where he left off.
“Any time a family loses a child and they choose to do something to honor them, it astounds me,” LifeServe Blood Center territory representative Abbie Arneson said.
One big change this year is that LifeServe Blood Center is now the sole provider of blood products to Avera St. Mary’s. As of this month, 3,880 blood products have been donated from these drives with more than 500 first-time donors.
They will be taking walk-in donors but appointments take priority. Visit Lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule a time.
