News Briefs

News Briefs
Band

Gracelyn Bowman, left-front, Dorothy Clines, Ollie Smith, Brooke Allison, Kendra Rounds, McCahl Schmitz, Maddy Sayer, Bryce Bowman, Kirsten Korber, Gavin Townley, Lille Kellar, Megan Rose, Emma Reitzel, Jocelyn Goodlander, Grace Schumacher, Elaine Anderson, Evan Schwarz, Nathan Kist, Braedon Cunningham and Owen Seibel.

Riggs students featured in Augustana festival

A total of 20 students from T.F. Riggs High School played at the 65th Annual Augustana Band Festival Grand Finale Concert on Nov. 11-12 that took place at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

Tags

Load comments

