CAUW fundraiser at Pizza Ranch
Capital Area United Way will have a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 29, which is Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday started in 2012 as a day to do good. It has since turned into an international day of spreading good. Following Black Friday, it has become a day to focus on non-profit giving for the holiday season.
According to Capital Area United Way Executive Director Holly Wade, the funds raised will go toward the 2022-23 campaign.
“We’re hoping that with it being Giving Tuesday and coming off Thanksgiving weekend, people will really come out and support a good cause,” Wade said.
Funds raised help 16 nonprofits Pierre and Fort Pierre.
If unable to make the fundraiser, make donations at capareaunitedway.org.
Internships available in governor’s office
Wednesday is the last day to apply for a spring internship in the Governor’s Office.
Interns will work with staff, helping with the governor’s general counsel, constituent services and communications team, conducting policy research, preparing policy briefings and staffing events.
College students who are interested should submit a resume, cover letter and letter of recommendation to morgan.wiegel@state.sd.us.
Airlines can submit bids to serve Pierre
Airlines will have until Dec. 19 to submit proposals to serve Pierre Regional Airport.
Denver Air Connection currently provides 12 weekly round-trip flights in 30- to 50-seat planes.
The U.S. Transportation Department is requesting proposals to provide service through what’s known as its essential air service program. The department will consider the views of communities and states before making decisions.
Carriers can also submit proposals with different hub airports.
Ice formation safety tips
With ice fishing season nearing, a lot is depending on the weather to ensure safe conditions. Although the weather has definitely turned cold, it may not be enough to grab your pole just yet.
According to the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, a minimum of 4 inches of clear, solid ice is a requirement to support an average person’s weight. Measuring ice thickness with a spud bar or ice auger helps ensure safe fishing conditions.
Nick Harrington, communications manager with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks said the smaller dams in the region will wind up freezing over before larger bodies of water like Lake Oahe. That said, he found that it’s hard to pinpoint on a calendar exactly when it will be safe. All the more reason to never fish alone and avoid any ice covered by snow or slush.
Couple donates Ft. Pierre tree
A Pierre couple has donated a 25-foot blue spruce for the Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas on Friday.
City workers cut down the tree from the Capitol Avenue yard of Tim and Holly Carey, Dave Bonde, executive director for Fort Pierre Development Corp., said.
“We’ve had this one on the list for a couple years,” Bonde said.
A-G-E Corp transported it to the corner of Main and Deadwood avenues in the downtown.
“His crew had a crane in the truck and loaded it on a flatbed to haul over here,” he said. “We had to let Pierre Police and Stanley County Sheriff know a tree was coming across the bridge.”
“The tree was in a place in a yard infringing on the neighbors and them, too,” Bonde said.
The tree was placed in a manhole near the Silver Spur and Bad River Furniture.
The Christmas tree lighting will include Wagon rides and chili cookoff from 4-6 p.m. followed by caroling at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting, visit from Santa and Dakota cruiser at 6:30 p.m.
Ft. Pierre finds shop space
During Monday’s meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council voted to rent space underneath the grandstands at the Stanley County Fairgrounds for snow plow trucks and other equipment.
The county has not yet set the rental price and the city will have to vacate by mid-April.
The city is losing its storage equipment and materials space now that the owner of the two shops they rent on East Buffalo Road is selling. The city needs to be out by Jan. 1.
City Council also voted to rent two, 2,640-square-foot buildings in Pierre for additional equipment. A heated shop will cost $1,750 a month and a cold storage shop will cost $900 a month.
Food drive underway
The T.F. Riggs High School Native American Studies 2 class is sponsoring a food drive for the pantry at Georgia Morse Middle School.
Open for students in sixth through 12th grades, the pantry is located in the outdoor classroom and open from 2:45-4 p.m. on Fridays.
