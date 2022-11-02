News Briefs

Sully father, son receive guilty verdict
After deliberating for 6.5 hours on Monday, a federal jury found a Sully County father and son guilty of making false statements to collect crop insurance.
James Garrett, 68, and Levi Garrett, 34, face a maximum 30 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
In 2018, the defendants lied to a crop insurance company about planting 2,200 acres of sunflowers in Sully County when they did not plant any and received a nearly $500,000 claim.
In 2019, James Garrett falsely certified he planted 47.5 acres of corn in Sully County when no corn was planted. He received $484,000 from an insurance claim.
On Wednesday, their attorney, Michael Beardsley of Rapid City, said he will seek the appropriate post verdict motions with the court and will appeal the jury’s decision.
“They were deadlocked at one point in time and continued to deliberate,” Beardsley said. “I was surprised they convicted them of any charges given the lack of evidence by the government.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
The six-day trial was held in U.S. District Court in Pierre.
Rawlins marking 50th anniversary
Rawlins Municipal Library will mark its 50th anniversary this month.
Among activities will be a month-long art contest. Nov. 30 is the deadline to enter drawings of the library at 1000 E. Church St. The winning design will be featured on Rawlins’ library cards.
All submissions will be displayed as part of the library’s 50th anniversary celebration. Contestants must be at least 8 years old.
From Nov. 7-12, an exhibit will feature photos of the library dating back to 1972.
At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, the library staff and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will treat the public to cake and coffee.
From Nov. 14-19, patrons will be asked to share memories of the library by adding to the Rawlins Municipal Library scrapbook, which will be on display.
Finally, from Nov. 21-24, listen for library trivia live on radio KGFX between 6-10 a.m.
Turkey breast giveaway sign-up
Through Pierre Area Referral Services, Feeding South Dakota will provide 350 turkey breasts in Pierre and Fort Pierre for Thanksgiving.
To receive a turkey breast or gift card from PARS, go to www.pierreareareferral.org and fill out an application by Friday or call 605-224-8731. Distribution in Pierre will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 19.
Statewide, Feeding South Dakota will distribute food for 6,000 holiday meals up from 5,000 one year ago.
“Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” Lori Dykstra, chief executive officer for the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, said. “We want to do everything possible to make sure that these families can make memories around a holiday meal.”
In Sioux Falls and Rapid City 1,500 meals will be distributed. The remainder of the meal items are available to partners hosting giveaways in their communities.
Every $25 donated to Feeding South Dakota from Nov. 1-24 will provide two families with turkey and ingredients to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.
Pierre continues dog park construction
Workers have installed posts for building a fence around the Pierre Community Dog Park on city property on East Sully Avenue.
City Administrator Kristie Honeywell said during Tuesday’s Pierre City Commission meeting that concrete will be poured to secure the posts and the city Parks and Recreation Department will then put up the chain link fence.
The dog park should open within the next several months.
Harrold man pleads guilty to police chase
A Harrold man pleaded guilty to leading police on a Feb. 1 high-speed chase in Hughes and Stanley counties while driving drunk.
Fabian Wayne Howe Jr., 38, entered the plea in Stanley County Sixth District Circuit Court on Tuesday before Judge Margo Northrup.
Howe admitted to aggravated eluding, first offense drunk driving and being a habitual offender. A fourth offense DUI and misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The chase began after Howe fled from a sobriety checkpoint in Stanley County. He drove up to 70 mph toward Pierre, running stop signs and driving the wrong way on a one-way street. He then hit state Highway 34, driving 115 mph before the chase ended at Crow Creek Reservation.
Howe’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Discovery Center hosting reverse raffle fundraiser
South Dakota Discovery Center will host the Best for Last Raffle and Party fundraiser 5:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 17.
A $125 ticket gets guests into a reverse raffle, which will begin with 250 tickets. When nine tickets remain, organizers will take a previously drawn ticket at random from the loser’s boost to go back in the main drawing for one more chance to win $10,000.
Once eight tickets remain in the drawing, two bonus tickets will be auctioned for contestants to get back into the race. When only five tickets remain, those still in the drawing get to negotiate to either split the $10,000 or the drawing continues.
Ticket holders do not have to be present to win, but the final five must be available to negotiate in-person or via phone.
Contact Rhea Waldman at 605-224-8295 for more information.
Library delivering to homebound residents
Rawlins Municipal Library will deliver library materials to the homebound and those in nursing homes.
Call 605-773-7421 to request items.
Motorist admits to eluding, drugs
A White River man who led police on a 10-mile, off-road chase on Sept. 15 pleaded guilty to eluding and felony possession of marijuana before a Stanley County Sixth District Circuit Court judge on Tuesday.
Judge Margo Northrup will sentence Monty R. Brill on Jan. 17.
Authorities were notified about a speeding motorist in a Ford Mustang on Highway 14 near Hayes. A sheriff’s deputy responded and clocked Brill driving 114 mph about 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
Brill left the roadway and drove across the pasture on the Turner Ranch.
The deputy followed Brill’s tracks through the gates, but lost sight of the suspect. Ranchers driving utility terrain vehicles shared information with police about the lay of the land and directed them to Bad River Road.
State’s Attorney Tom Maher said Brill stopped and opened the trunk of his car before fleeing on foot. A deputy caught up with Brill. Inside a cloth cooler, which was in the trunk, police found 8.7 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies and a scale.
Brill told the judge the drugs and paraphernalia were his.
City of Pierre hires communications officer
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre commissioners approved paperwork to finalize the reconstruction of Highland Avenue at a cost of $1.5 million and Airport Road at a cost of $2.3 million.
In other business, commissioners hired David Hotchkiss as a communications officer at $44,700 a year and approved Layton Hoffman as a volunteer firefighter for the city.
Commissioners also approved a request from the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce to close certain streets from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 21 for the 22nd Annual Parade of Lights.
New hangar OK’d for Pierre airport
After no one spoke in favor or against a new hangar for Pierre Regional Airport during a Tuesday public hearing, city commissioners approved the project.
Hanger owner Brad Janecke received a three-year lease for a parcel at the airport for the 2,500-square-foot hangar. The lease will cost $412 in 2022. After that, the rental rate will be adjusted according to the Consumer Price Index.
Book sale Nov. 14-19 at Rawlins Library
Friends of the Library will host a book sale Nov. 14-19 at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
The sale will run during library hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Books are 25 cents or $3 for a bag.
Proceeds go toward library programming. No credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.