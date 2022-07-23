News Briefs

Murder suspect scheduled for competency hearing
A Pierre murder suspect will have a competency hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 before Judge Bobbi J. Rank at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre.
Crystal Pumpkinseed, 38, is accused of killing Pierre resident Christopher Mexican, 49. Police found Mexican dead on Feb. 9 at Pierre Inn and Suites at 205 W. Pleasant Dr.
Pierre police found the body after responding to a disturbance at an apartment at about 3:45 a.m.
Also known as Miranda Henry, Pumpkinseed was charged with second-degree murder.
Movies in the Park attendance improves
An average of 40 to 50 people attended July’s Movies in the Park, City of Pierre Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said.
“We had a really good turnout for the first one,” she said.
The final of three Disney classics, “Pinocchio,” played on Thursday night in the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. The city projects movies on a giant inflatable screen that sits on the stage, accompanied by a sound system.
The city also showed “Dumbo” on July 7 and “The Jungle Book” on July 14.
Brooke Bohnenkamp, the city’s communications manager, expects to see Movies in the Park return next summer.
“We’ve been doing it for many summers, so I anticipate it will happen again,” Bohnenkamp said.
State offers $16M for affordable housing
South Dakota Housing Development Authority has $16 million available for developers interested in building affordable housing.
Applications must be turned in by Aug. 31 and are available at www.sdhda.org.
The housing authority accepts applications for the 2022 HOME Investment Partnerships, Housing Tax Credit, Housing Opportunity Fund and Housing Trust Fund programs.
The HOME program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides funds to developers and owners for the acquisition, new construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing. Funding is available for single- and multi-family housing.
Also funded by Housing and Urban Development, the Housing Trust Fund finances affordable housing for low-income South Dakotans. Funding is available for rental housing only.
The Internal Revenue Code of 1986 established the Housing Tax Credit Program as an incentive for the construction, rehabilitation and acquisition/rehabilitation of housing for low-income households.
Grantees may use the Housing Opportunity Fund for new construction or the purchase and rehabilitation of rental or homeownership housing. They may also use it for homelessness prevention, homebuyer assistance and housing preservation, including home repair or to make homes more accessible to individuals with disabilities.
For more information, call 605-773-3181.
Historical society book joins education initiative
“Muskrat and Skunk/Sinkpe na Maka,” a bilingual Lakota-English illustrated children’s book published by the South Dakota Historical Society Press, is one of six BookMark Initiative recommended books by the South Dakota Office of Indian Education.
The Bush Foundation funds the initiative through the Wόokiye Project. The books gear its material at incorporating the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings within the classroom by providing South Dakota public, private, tribal and BIE schools with an opportunity to receive free relevant books.
People may order the books from the historical society press at sdhspress.com or by calling 605-773-6009.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.