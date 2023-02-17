Fallen Hero bridge
nominations due date
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting nominations for South Dakota’s “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication” program.
South Dakota has dedicated 29 bridges honoring 32 heroes since 2019. To learn more about the program and to view stories on bridge honorees, visit the Bridge Dedications page on the SDDVA website.
Nominations are due by April 1 to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs with all supporting documentation attached. The online form is available on the Bridge Dedications page on the SDDVA website.
Nominators are encouraged to indicate their preferred state bridge site for their respective hero.
Bid accepted for
indoor pool project
The Pierre City Commission accepted a $208,500 proposal from Horizon Commercial Pools to resurface the Aquatic Center indoor pool at the Oahe Family YMCA.
Old plaster from the pool basin will be removed and replaced with new plaster that is expected to last more than 20 years, according to a release.
City Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton said once the work is complete the brown staining on the pool basin will be gone.
The pool will need to be closed during the resurfacing process. Work is expected to begin in late March and take about one month.
Property tax reduction
for homeowners
New homeowners have until March 15 to apply for owner-occupied classification on their property, which provides property tax relief through a reduced school general fund levy. Any South Dakotan who owned and occupied a home before Nov. 1, 2022, is eligible at this time. An individual may only have one owner-occupied classification in the state. Homeowners who have previously received this classification and still own and occupy the same home will continue to receive the property tax reduction without re-applying.
Taxpayers can check their county notices to verify whether they are already classified as owner-occupied. By looking at their most recent tax bill or assessment notice, a homeowner should see a denotation of an "OO" or some variation of an abbreviation of the words "owner-occupied." The local county director of equalization’s office can also look up the property and let the individual know if they have the classification.
Homeowners must apply for this classification through the local county director of equalization that the property is located in. The form can be found online and can be submitted electronically to the county through the Department of Revenue website. If applicants have questions about the owner-occupied program, they are encouraged to contact their local county director of equalization.
White appointed to
GFP Commission
James (Jim) White has been tapped to serve on the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission. White resides in Huron, South Dakota. He previously served as a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2011-2012 and South Dakota Senate from 2013-2020, including as Assistant Majority Leader from 2015-2016.
In 2004, White retired from his role as a district president of Wells Fargo Bank in Aberdeen. White received a teaching degree from the University of North Dakota at Ellendale and later worked as a teacher.
“I was raised outdoors and have been hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying our state parks my whole life,” White said. “I was fortunate to raise my children and grandchildren the same way and I want to ensure future generations can enjoy our outdoor resources here in South Dakota. I am extremely excited for the opportunity to serve on the GFP Commission.”
St. Mary's listed in
Rural Health's Top 100
Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre was listed among the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for 2023 as named by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, according to a news release.
“Avera’s commitment to rural health care shines through in the recognized quality of our facilities. Rural health is core to our mission, going back to the Sisters who founded early hospitals in Dakota Territory. It’s who we are at Avera,” Bob Sutton, Avera President and CEO, said. “As an integrated system, all our sites are connected to each other and work collaboratively to provide the right care at the right time. Our rural hospitals are an important part of the care continuum.”
The study analyzes rural hospitals through the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States.
Stanley County High
to host blood drive
LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier to 29 hospitals in South Dakota, is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at the high school's old gym on March 7 at 12:30 p.m. Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients. The event is sponsored by Stanley County High School National Honor Society. To schedule an appointment call Kim Doherty at (605) 222-0717 or go to lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.