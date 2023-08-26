Gerald A. Johnson and Mike Rounds
An honor well deserved

Pierre resident and Korean War Veteran Gerald A. Johnson was presented with the Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal and Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Certificate by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds on Friday morning at the American Legion Pierre Post 8. Rounds extolled Johnson's work and thanked him for his service. Johnson served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Jan. 4, 1952, to Jan. 3, 1955.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

