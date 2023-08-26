Pierre resident and Korean War Veteran Gerald A. Johnson was presented with the Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal and Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Certificate by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds on Friday morning at the American Legion Pierre Post 8. Rounds extolled Johnson's work and thanked him for his service. Johnson served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Jan. 4, 1952, to Jan. 3, 1955.
By approving boundaries and a board, the Pierre City Commission took the first step to establish Pierre’s third Business Improvement District, according to a news release from the City of Pierre.
The BID boundaries include the yet to be built hotel at the old city hall development site along Sioux Avenue. The board consists of five members. All are employees of Hegg Companies, the private development firm building the hotel, retail building and apartments at the old city hall site.
“State law provides several tools to encourage private development,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding in a statement. “A BID district is one of those that allows government to facilitate economic growth while holding taxpayers harmless.”
A BID works as a self-imposed fee, often levied by the visitor industry. In the case of BID #3, people renting rooms at the new hotel would pay a BID fee. Those fees are then obligated to cover development expenses.
“The developers basically agree to set aside part of their room charges — the BID fee — to generate positive development of the community," Harding said in a statement.
The City Commission is expected to consider a resolution of intent for the BID, part of a two-step process for the formal establishment of the BID. The process involves a public hearing, according to city officials.
Construction of the nearly 80-room hotel is scheduled to begin this year.
