Larson loses appeal for child’s death
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the second-degree murder conviction of Tristan Larson for the death of his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Easton.
Larson appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court arguing that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police detective and that the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal.
Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Larson’s arguments and unanimously upheld his May 28, 2021, convictions for second-degree murder and aggravated battery of an infant. He was sentenced to life in state prison on the first count and 55 years for the second count.
“Nothing we can do can bring Easton back to his mother,” Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, who tried the case in front of a Hughes County jury with Deputy Attorney generals Brent Kempema and Robert Mayer, said. “But we will always work to hold accountable those who harm South Dakota children.”
On April 16, 2020, Larson was home watching Easton, while his then-girlfriend was at work. Larson shoved Easton with enough force to cause the toddler to die two days later from injuries.
Over 580 make Riggs honor rolls
T.F. Riggs High School announced its first quarter honor roll names, and 583 of the school’s 864 enrolled students made the list, accounting for 67 percent of the student body.
The list included 152 out of 252 freshmen students for 60 percent of the class. There were 152 of 230 sophomores on the list, accounting for 66 percent of the class. The school named 127 of its 187 juniors to the list, totaling 67 percent of the class. And 152 of 195 enrolled seniors made the list, accounting for 77 percent of the school’s graduating class.
The list includes the “A” Honor Roll for those with a 4.0 GPA, the Roll of Excellence for students with a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA and the Roll of Merit for students earning a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA.
You can view a complete list with all 583 students online at capjournal.com.
Parade of Lights scheduled for Nov. 21
The 22nd Annual Parade of Lights will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place entries in addition to the Mayor’s Choice and Griswold awards.
Lineup begins at 5 in the T.F. Riggs High School parking lot. The parade will travel on Broadway Avenue to Highland Avenue to Pleasant Street and onto Pierre Street, finishing at the American Legion Post 8 cabin.
Registration forms are available at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration is requested but not mandatory.
For more information, call the chamber at 605-224-7361.
Snowplow Naming Contest underway
The South Dakota Department of Transportation will host its Third Annual Snowplow Naming Contest through midnight on Nov. 30.
Contest information and online entry form are available at dot.sd.gov.
In December, the SDDOT will announce one named snowplow within each of the department’s 12 geographic areas.
“The contest engages people across the state with the SDDOT in a creative, yet meaningful way,” Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said. “Safety on our roadways is our number one priority, and snowplow operation and winter driving awareness are vital to keeping travelers and our employees safe.”
For more information, contact Julie Stevenson, strategic communications coordinator, at 605-773-2898 or email julie.stevenson@state.sd.us.
