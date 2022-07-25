News Briefs

Wind farm submission deadline on Tuesday
Hughes County reminded the public that Tuesday at noon marks the deadline for submitting written documents or testimony for the Wednesday public hearing concerning the proposed wind farm.
The hearing is at the Hughes County Courthouse on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the large courtroom on the third floor. The hearing covers the proposed wind farm in eastern Hughes County.
The hearing will have a conference call option for those unable to attend in person. Call 1-667-770-1890 and enter code 5534266# — mute your phone after connecting.
Send comments and material to Hughes County Planner, 104 E. Capitol Ave., in Pierre, or planner@co.hughes.sd.us. Call Hughes County Planner Eric Booth at 605-773-4441 for more questions about the hearing.
PPD responds to vandalism string
The Pierre Police Department reported officers investigated 17 vandalism incidents in east Pierre on Friday. PPD police Capt. Bryan Walz said officers identified a juvenile suspect and linked the suspect to 10 other cases occurring before the 17 incidents.
Walz reported the suspect allegedly spray painted graffiti and vulgar statements on vehicles and campers. The suspect was referred to the Hughes County State’s Attorney for consideration of charges.
PPD didn’t provide further information about the previous incidents or the nature of the vulgar statements. Walz referred to PPD’s initial emailed statement concerning the incident.
Capital City Band at season’s end
The Capital City Band plans to perform its last concert of the 2022 season at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Capital City Band’s Larry Johnson reported the show’s theme is “Director’s Choice,” with directors selecting their favorite arrangements, varying from marches to movie themes. He said the concert features eight directors who taught music throughout the region.
The Pierre Senior Center will provide root beer floats during the concert.
Roby appointed to housing board
Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Mark Roby to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s Board of Commissioners.
Before retiring in 2017, Roby served as the president and regional publisher of Dakota Media Group from 2016 to 2017 and as the publisher of the Watertown Public Opinion from 2002 to 2016.
He has served on the Prairie Lakes Health System board since 2006, including as chairman from 2013 to 2016. He previously served on the South Dakota Judicial Qualifications Commission from 2013 to 2021, including as vice chairman from 2015 to 2021; on the South Dakota Newspaper Association from 2005 to 2010, including as president from 2008 to 2009; and on the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority from 2009 to 2013.
Roby was born in Watertown and graduated from Watertown Community Schools before receiving a bachelor of fine arts from Drake University.
He and his wife, Ronda, have three children and 10 grandchildren.
Pierre skate park ribbon cutting
The City of Pierre will cut the ribbon to the new city skate park at Griffin Park on Thursday at 6 p.m. The ribbon cutting includes giveaways, a brief skateboarding demonstration from a local skater and comments from Mayor Steve Harding.
Pierre Recreation Superintendent reported that the skate park opened in November, but the city held off on a grand opening during summer.
The 5,000-square-foot concrete pad features half and quarter pipes, bank ramps, grind ledge, jump boxes and more.
The city relocated the skate park due to the new city pool construction. It also received new equipment.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.