News Briefs

Motorist leads police on off-road chase
A White River motorist led police on a 10-mile, off-road chase on Thursday that ended when the driver's car got stuck, Stanley County Deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson said.
The chase between Highway 14 and Bad River Road in the Fort Pierre area involved five officers and three ranchers driving utility terrain vehicles, Swanson said.
Authorities were notified at 1:45 p.m. about a speeding motorist in a Ford Mustang on Highway 14 near Hayes. A Stanley County Sheriff's deputy responded and clocked Monte R. Brill, 51, driving 100 mph about 12 miles west of Fort Pierre, Swanson said.
"He went into pursuit of the individual, who turned and went through a ranch and continued cross country," he said.
The deputy followed Brill's tracks through the gates, but lost sight of the suspect. The ranchers shared information with police about the lay of the land and directed them on how to get to Bad River Road.
"The ranchers were extremely helpful and were opening gates and closing gates and assisting the deputies,'' Swanson said. "We didn't want the guy to get in a ditch out there."
Police went down Bad River Road and found his car stuck in a field. Brill ran and a deputy caught him after a short chase.
Brill was charged with driving without a valid license, eluding, speeding and felony possession of marijuana.
"You would have to have a four-wheel drive to get in there," Swanson said. "You really can't drive a big wrecker in there."
Wind farm hearing coming on Sept. 27
A public hearing for the Hughes County Board of Adjustments to finalize findings for the development of a wind farm will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Commission Room on the second floor of the courthouse, 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
The board in July voted 4-1 to approve the nearly $300 million North Bend Wind Project on 47,000 acres in the Harrold area. The development will include 71 wind towers in Hughes and Hyde counties.
A county ordinance allows wind farms in this area with a conditional-use permit.
ENGIE plans to build 27 towers in Hughes County and has leased 24,591 acres in Harrold and Pleasant Valley, Webster and Butte townships. The company plans to begin construction later this year and has signed leases with 80 landowners.
Hyde County officials approved their portion of the development one year ago.
Hughes County will receive $29 million in taxes over the 30-year life of the project and ENGIE will build 35 miles of access roads. The project will create 400 temporary construction jobs and eight to 10 permanent technician positions.
Izaak Walton League hosting Ghostly Gala
Tickets are on sale for the Ghostly Gala from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Izaak Walton League in Pierre.
Sotera Youth & Family Services Collaborative is hosting the fundraiser. The non-profit supports children and families in Central South Dakota that have been affected by child abuse and neglect.
The event will include a chili cook-off, spooky dessert auction, costume contest and Halloween bucket raffle.
Sotera can be reached at 605-494-3300 for more information.
