News Briefs

Harrold man elected
as association delegate
A Harrold man has been elected as a delegate to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates on Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.
Troy Thomas, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 304 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the association's board.
The association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals each year.
Hughes has more
newer homes
Research by the online news agency Stacker determined that Hughes County has some of the newer homes in South Dakota.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built. Hughes County ranked 50th out of 66 counties for newest homes, ranked from oldest at No. 1 to newest. Stanley County was not included in the top 50.
In Hughes, the median year homes were built was 1976. Twelve percent, or 975 of the county's homes, were built prior to 1939, while 19.3 percent, or 1,552 homes have been built since 2000. The county has 8,041 homes.
Miner County west of Madison has some of the oldest homes in the state. The median year homes were built was 1945. Nearly 50 percent of homes were built prior to 1939 and 172 have been built since 2000. Miner has a total of 1,366 homes.
Donations sought
for rummage sale
Pierre Senior Center is accepting donations for its Sept. 23 and 24 rummage sale. Items can be dropped off from 1-3 p.m. at the center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive or by calling 605-224-7730 to arrange a time. No clothing or computer desks will be accepted.
Hughes receives
bridges grant
Hughes County has received funding to determine what it will cost to replace a 206th Street bridge over Medicine Knoll Creek east of Canning and a 321st Avenue bridge over Chapelle Creek southwest of Harrold.
State Department of Transportation spokesman Doug Kinniburgh said the grant will fund preliminary engineering to determine the need and cost to replace the bridges. The bridge at 206th Street is 57 years old and the bridge on 321st Ave. is 59 years old, Kinniburgh said.
DOT awarded preliminary engineering Bridge Improvement Grants totaling $2.4 million for 44 bridges in the state during a Thursday meeting in Pierre.
“The BIG program continues to be crucial for the preservation, rehabilitation and replacement of local government structures,” Secretary of Transportation Joel Jundt said. “The DOT commends the Transportation Commission for their continued commitment to provide state funding for this vital local government program."
Paving on Capitol
planned for Friday
Morris Inc. will be paving Capitol Avenue between Harrison and Pierce avenues on Friday.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.