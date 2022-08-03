Hughes accepts resignations, set pay
On Monday, Hughes County commissioners accepted seven resignations during its meeting.
The highway department’s Chris Boxley and Shane DeLange, jail administrator Ron Nelson, correction officers Aaron O’Neill and Bryon Sadness and the equalization department’s Melissa Vance all resigned.
Commissioners also accepted Sarah Burger’s resignation as an administrative assistant in the state’s attorney’s office. Burger has accepted an administrative assistant’s position in the sheriff’s office at $21.55 an hour, beginning Wednesday.
The board agreed to hire Jessica Ashely as the youth diversion coordinator at $45,943 annually.
In related matters, commissioners approved hourly pay raises due to step increases, some dating back to October.
Pierre 2023 budget planning meetings
The City of Pierre will hold public meetings as city staff plans next year’s budget. Finance Officer Twila Hight said city staff would begin on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 215 W. Dakota Ave.
“Those are open to the public,” Hight told commissioners.
The city must give the new budget’s first reading by the City Commission’s first meeting in September.
Liquor licenses renewed for hunting preserves
Hughes County commissioners renewed liquor licenses for ScatterGun Lodge at 21185 Scattergun Ridge Road and Tumbleweed Lodge at 20210 322nd Ave., Harrold, during its meeting on Monday.
Hughes schedules Public hearing
Hughes County commissioners set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 for rezoning 12 acres on Shoreline Street, Pierre, to allow for developing a commercial and mini-storage facility.
The hearing is in the commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the county courthouse, 104 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
Property owners Michelle and Jonathon Hofer plan to sell land to Heath Siemonsma for the development, assuming the county rezones the property.
Last week, the planning and zoning commission recommended rezoning the land to PUD, which would allow only commercial storage and farming.
The county commissioners need to grant final approval or denial for the rezoning request.
Stanley extending road grader lease
During their Tuesday meeting, Stanley County commissioners voted to acquire a 2023 John Deere road grader for $399,600 — the cost of a 2021 model.
Commissioners also agreed to extend the lease on its 2017 John Deere road grader until the county receives the new one in eight to nine months.
The county leased the 2017 piece of equipment for five years at $3,270 a month and would have to pay $240,000 to buy it.
In other business, commissioners approved the June hiring of road worker Mike Henderson at $18.75 an hour plus benefits. Henderson replaces Nathan McMillin, who resigned in June.
Ft. Pierre recognized for its drinking water
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson recognized city employees for 10 consecutive years of meeting requirements set by the Safe Drinking Water Act.
The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources awarded certificates to City Superintendent Vernon Thorson and water and sewer operators Joey Montana, Casey Breitag and Shane Pearson.
Child care listening sessions planned
The Department of Social Services is asking child care providers and residents to give their input on spending one-time funding for South Dakota’s child care system.
DSS has $38 million in discretionary funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support child care. The money can be used for any allowable use of federal Child Care Development Funds and must meet all federal requirements.
Virtual sessions are from 6-8 p.m. on:
- Aug. 22, the link is: https://bit.ly/3ziNF0n
- Aug. 23, the link is https://bit.ly/3OCZRyJ
Ft. Pierre development plans groundbreaking
An official groundbreaking for a $15 million residential complex in Fort Pierre will happen on Aug. 18.
Brookings-based HME Development began construction on the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living development in early July. The first phase of the Yellowstone Street project will include 19 units for independent living, 31 for assisted living and 13 for memory care. The second phase will include 38 apartments for families.
HME anticipates completing the senior units’ construction in 10 to 12 months, and the family apartments should be ready by early fall 2023. Three to four months before the completion, HME will begin the process of filling units.
Yellowstone Senior Living expects to employ 15 to 20 people.
