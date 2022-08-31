News Briefs

City vacates block
of Chapelle Street
Following a Tuesday public hearing, Pierre City Commission voted to vacate one block of Chapelle Street for a downtown redevelopment plan.
Hegg, a Sioux Falls real estate development company, plans to build an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment complex, office building and retail space at that location.
With the vacation of Chapelle Street between East Sioux and East Dakota avenues, the city will transfer its property to Pierre Economic Development Corp. PEDCO can then sell that property to Hegg and transfer the proceeds back to the city.
“This move frees up the additional land needed to fully realize the development planned near the old city hall property,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said. “By vacating the street, we can make one large lot stretching from the alley east of Chapelle all the way to Highland Avenue.”
In 2018, Pierre City Hall relocated from 222 E. Dakota Ave. to its current location at 2301 Patron Parkway.
Programming offered
for literacy week
During Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from Sept. 18 to 24, continuing education books and free online adult education classes will be offered through Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Books and class topics range from debt management to painless algebra to English for everyone.
The online classes and books are available to library cardholders.
Gray named Capital
Counseling president
Jennifer Gray has been named president and chief executive office of Capital Area Counseling Service in Pierre.
Gray replaces Amy Iversen-Pollreisz.
Gray has 20 years of experience with CACS, including as a therapist and clinical director for the last 10 years and chief operations officer.
She earned her master's in social work from Valdosta State University in Georgia.
Gray is involved with PAWS Animal Rescue.
She and her family live in Stanley County.
Capital Area Counseling Services is a mental health, addiction treatment and child welfare agency that has been serving Central South Dakota since 1968.
Rawlins Library challenges
parents to read to children
The Rawlins Municipal Library staff is challenging parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they start kindergarten.
The Pierre library is offering a reading log and additional information about the program. Prizes will be awarded after parents have read 100, 500 and 1,000 books to their children.
Volunteers needed
to help build beds
Volunteers are needed on Sept. 10 to help build beds for a Bunks Across America event hosted by the Pierre Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Pierre Chapter Co-President Brian Lueking said the goal of the national nonprofit is to make sure every child has a bed. Once a year, they join with the hundreds of other chapters across the country to build as many beds as they can in one day.
"Our motto is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town," Lueking said.
Founded in 2019, the Pierre chapter has delivered an average of 75 beds a year to families in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
"We take construction lumber and change two-by-fours and two-by-sixes into bed frames," Lueking said. "We deliver the beds, mattresses, pillows, sheets and comforters."
Volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. at Lueking's home at 1615 Grandview St. in Pierre. Beds will be built in his driveway for about two to three hours.
"No experience is needed," Lueking said. "We set up workstations from sanding to putting a few screws in to someone running a saw. We can teach you on the spot."
The Pierre chapter has five core members and more than 200 volunteers.
For more information, Lueking can be reached at 605-310-2067.
Library offers free
craft making kits
Rawlins Municipal Library is offering take-and-make craft kits.
The September craft is bookmark making; a video tutorial will be provided. The craft kits are free to those 18 and older while supplies last.
In related matters, patrons who get a new library card or renew theirs in September, will receive a gift bag. Supplies are limited.
Halloween costume
swap planned
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre is holding a Halloween costume swap.
Children can bring gently used costumes to the library in exchange for other secondhand costumes. The library will collect costumes for children, from newborn to 12, 12 through Oct. 3. Those who donate will receive a ticket to come back to the library for a different costume between 5:15 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Label costumes with sizes. Any unclaimed costumes will be donated to the Hospice Thrift Store.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.