Buhl’s Dry Cleaning is closing up shop, wrapping up a 58 year run. Harvey Buhl took over the business in 1965, with his son Rodney taking over in 1990. While Rodney said he hopes that someone takes over the business for the area, the day-to-day demand became too much for him. He said he is grateful for the years of business from the community. While still open, he is no longer accepting new articles of clothing. The store closure marks the last of its kind in the area.
Rounds accepting
intern applications
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns this summer, with positions available in his state offices, including Pierre. Summer internships typically run from May to August, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all the universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.
Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling constituent correspondence and providing support in all areas of the office to Rounds and his staff. Internships can also be tailored to an intern’s specific interest areas when possible. Students can apply at www.rounds.senate.gov/internships. For more information, call Rebecca Herman at (605) 336-0486.
State Fair accepting
student art applications
The South Dakota State Fair and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources encourage teachers to submit student education entries in the Arts & Education Building for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair. Last year, 98 exhibitors entered more than 5,000 entries. Project areas include various mediums of art, literature, computer graphics and more.
All classroom subjects are eligible and public schools, private schools, and homeschools can enter projects. Schools interested but concerned about how to get entries to the fairgrounds should contact the fair at 605-353-7340 for assistance. Entry forms are due to the State Fair office by April 14.
