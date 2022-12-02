Thursday’s South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” will feature veteran journalist and former state legislator Noel Hamiel and his new book, “South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland.”
This free event will be held at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.
The book examines South Dakota’s most infamous murder case with a journalistic eye and a political insider’s wealth of knowledge.
On Sept. 8, 1981, LaDonna Mathis and two of her three children were shot in the head at their home. Neither the murderer nor the murder weapon was ever found. Although Mathis’s husband was charged, he was acquitted, leaving the case unsolved.
Hamiel has revisited the case and those involved, offering renewed insight. His research for the book brought him to the State Archives of South Dakota, where he found records for writing the book.
The book may be ordered for $21.95, plus shipping and tax, from the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation at sdhsf.org or at the Heritage Shops in the Cultural Heritage Center or the State Capitol in Pierre.
Church members selling Christmas trees for mission
Pierre businessman Dennis Ryckman, who sells Christmas trees to raise money for Faith Lutheran Church mission trips to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, will be selling Balsam and Canaan firs from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
The president of Factor 360, Ryckman donates his time and office at 120 N. Euclid Ave for the tree sales.
The Balsam firs are 5 to 6 feet and 6 to 7 feet tall and the Canaan firs are 6 to 7 feet and 7 to 8 feet. Trees sell for $60 to $90.
Ryckman for 15 years has managed a Christmas tree operation to benefit local charities.
For more information or to make an appointment outside normal operation hours, call Ryckman at 605-222-7713. He will make in-town deliveries.
DWU choirs, bells to perform in Pierre
Dakota Wesleyan University Choir, Highlanders and Bells will perform at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 during the DWU Learn & Earn graduation at Pierre First United Methodist Church.
Another performance will follow at 3 p.m. in the Capitol rotunda and 7 p.m. at the church.
The final performance will be during the 10 a.m. worship on Dec. 11 at Pierre FUMC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.