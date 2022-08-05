News Briefs

Pierre advises property owners to trim trees
The City of Pierre wants property owners to clear overgrown vegetation blocking signs and paths.
During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Commissioner Vona Johnson said plants and trees blocking signs could pose a safety hazard, especially with students returning for another school year.
Pierre Police Chief Jason Jones reported that there are locations throughout Pierre where low-hanging trees and bushes are blocking stop signs and trees obstruct sidewalks.
“If drivers don’t see a stop sign because a bush is covering part of it, you’re looking at a potentially very dangerous situation for both pedestrians and other drivers,” he said in the city’s release.
A city ordinance requires property owners and renters are responsible for maintaining trees, requiring limbs to be at least 8 feet above the sidewalk and at least 12 feet above the street. The ordinance also requires property owners and renters to trim trees and shrubs interfering with a traffic control device’s and sign’s visibility.
Jones added the city could take enforcement action and impose fines but would rather have voluntary compliance.
United Way kicks off campaign soon
The Capital Area United Way plans to begin its 2022-23 fundraising at the Missouri Avenue Event Center on Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the “Do Good, Live United” campaign. The United Way set a $560,000 goal for 16 local nonprofit organizations in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
The United Way said it would show the campaign’s video for the first time during the Aug. 11 event, and the public is welcome to attend.
The organization accepts donations through its website at capareaunitedway.org. The campaign continues through the end of the year.
Businesses interested in a presentation from Executive Director Holly Wade can email director@capareaunitedway.org or call 605-224-9229.
Pierre mayor recognizes engineers
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding has proclaimed Aug. 3 Professional Engineers Day in Pierre. Harding presented a proclamation to the South Dakota Engineering Society during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
More than 110 licensed professional engineers live and work in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.
Schieckoff wins week 23 raffle
Jeni Schieckoff won The Right Turn’s raffle for week 23, taking home a $25 gift certificate for La Minestra. The weekly raffle’s take-home pot is up to $2,062 — 27 envelopes remain available.
Participants can purchase tickets at both Lynn Dakotamarts, Bob’s Lounge and The Right Turn. Schieckoff bought her ticket at Dakotamart.
The Right Turn’s raffle supports materials needed for its learning programs.
Senior Center updates
The Pierre Senior Center had 73 people attend the weekly potluck on Thursday, and the center’s Don Zeller said it was a good comfort on a hot day.
Katlyn Hump provided the day’s entertainment, singing several songs and playing her guitar.
