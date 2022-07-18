 Skip to main content
News Briefs

Toddler who fell 25 feet released

A toddler who on July 7 fell from a third-story window onto rocks at the Holiday Inn Express in Fort Pierre received treatment for lacerations and a broken leg, Stanley County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson said.

He said the 18-month-old was flown to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls and released the same day.

The child appeared to be conscious and alert after the approximate 25-foot fall. No one witnessed the boy falling from the window, but it’s believed he pushed out the screen.

Responders initially took the toddler to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

His family is from California. One of the parents is with a work crew building cell phone towers.

Ft. Pierre responds to Sunday hay fire

Fort Pierre Volunteer firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed 350 bales of hay at about noon on Sunday on Bad River Road, 40 miles west of the city.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire on a feedlot at the Bad River Ranch was still burning, assistant fire chief Tye Odden said.

“If we tried to tear into that pile, we would’ve been there for days,” Odden said. “They brought out a payloader and dug down to the dirt to get some good containment lines.”

Odden said the fire was triggered when the bales combusted.

“They were all lined up in a big stack in about two rows,” he said.

The ranch manager and ranch hands will monitor the fire.

No one was hurt, and firefighters remained on the scene until about 5:30 p.m.

Hydrant party July 19 and 26

The City of Pierre Recreation Department and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department will host hydrant parties from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 19 at Brandt Pond Park and on July 26 at Harrison Park.

There is no cost to participate.

Sky view

A drone is used to take photos of the hydrant party at Devine Park on Tuesday.

