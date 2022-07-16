News Briefs

Special education director hired
Stanley County School Board hired Melody Littau as its director of special education and speech pathologist during its Wednesday meeting.
Littau will receive $75,000 a year. She is the wife of high school principal Curt Littau, who recently replaced James Cutshaw after accepting a teaching position in Huron to be closer to family.
In other business, new school board member Tyler Green was sworn in. Green ran unopposed during the June 7 election and replaced Michael Roggow, who did not seek re-election.
The board chose Delynn Hanson as its president and Chris Fosheim for vice president and accepted a resignation from second-grade teacher Beth Aasby. The board also approved 5-cent increases for elementary, and middle and high school lunches to $3 and $3.10, respectively. Adult lunches were increased by 10 cents to $4.
Rezoning sought for storage units
The Hughes County Planning and Zoning Commission is being asked to rezone 12 acres on Shoreline Street, Pierre, for commercial and mini-storage development.
A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 25 in the commission room on the second floor of the county courthouse, 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Property owners Michelle and Jonathon Hofer plan to sell land to Heath Siemonsma, assuming it is rezoned.
Eric Booth, planning director and building official for Hughes County, estimates the cost of the development will range from $100,000 to $150,000.
CCC offering $40 per credit courses this fall
Capital City Campus will offer college courses at $40 per credit this fall.
Among classes will be Composition I offered on-site through South Dakota State University.
Fall classes begin on Aug. 15 and registration is open. For questions, call the campus at 773-2160.
Mental health support 988 launching Saturday
A new three-digit dialing code will launch on Saturday in South Dakota connecting those experiencing mental health distress with support.
The number is 988.
“Whether it is thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” state DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said. “People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.”
When South Dakotans call, text or chat 988, they’ll be connected to crisis counselors.
Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first case of monkeypox in South Dakota on Thursday. The male, who is in his 30s, is from the eastern part of the state.
The State Public Health Laboratory indicated the specimen would be submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation as monkeypox.
“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said.
People exposed to monkeypox who have not received the smallpox vaccine within the last three years should consider getting vaccinated.
Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex can spread the virus.
