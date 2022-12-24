News Briefs

Right Turn recognizes outgoing president
The Right Turn, a Pierre nonprofit that provides education and career development for adults, recently recognized its outgoing Board President Shawn Lyons.
Lyons is stepping down at the close of his four-year term to focus on his new position with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, his family and health.
Lyons suffered a stroke in September 2017 and underwent extensive therapy for more than a year. He participated in the Return to Work program with the state and a private employer.
The Pierre resident had more than 25 years experience in government affairs and economic development, and he and his wife, Stephanie, started Lyons Den in 2021. The Lyons Den provides research services to clients in South Dakota and nationwide.
The 51-year-old Rapid City native joined The Right Turn Board in 2018 following his stroke.
“I was working with a rehabilitation counselor at the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation,” he said. “She thought my experience in working with businesses and organizational management would be an asset to the organization.”
Since April, Lyons has worked as a program assistant in the office of the secretary for Game, Fish and Parks.
Shawn and Stephanie Lyons are the parents of Michael, 23, and Jonathan, 18.
Halverson elected board secretary
Pierre resident Steve Halverson was elected secretary to the Agtegra Board of Directors during its recent 2022 member meeting.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, Agtegra Cooperative is one of the nation’s largest locally owned agricultural cooperatives. It is owned by more than 6,800 farmers and ranchers, predominantly in North and South Dakota with a network of more than 70 locations and 850 employees.
Agtegra Chief Financial Officer Paul Forst reported on the cooperative’s financial results, including $16.1 million local income and increased stakeholder equity.
Chamber recognizes Pierre’s Hero Gym
The Pierre Chamber of Commerce has named Hero Gym of 1515 E. Sioux Ave. as its 2022 Family Business of the Year.
“We were extremely happy and very surprised,” John Bolger, who owns the 24/7 gym with his wife, Brianna, said on Friday.
Both veterans, the Pierre couple purchased the former River City Fitness in 2017. John served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy from 1990-98 and Brianna served in the U.S. Air Force from 1997-2000.
The gym has 200 to 300 members and employs six, including family members Haelly Pease and Terrik and Taryn Spruill.
“Our staff members are absolutely amazing,” John said. “I can’t stress that enough. They are what help us keep this place.”
The gym offers fitness training, free weights, cross training equipment, cardio boxing, machines, powerlifting equipment, tanning bed, infrared sauna and the “heaviest kettlebells in the state,” John said.
“They’re up to 200 pounds,” he said. “They’re not a very common implement to have.”
In addition to owning the gym, John is the state director for the apprenticeship program with the U.S. Department of Labor. His wife is a database manager for the U.S. Corps of Engineers Lake Oahe Project.
City purchases new fire truck
During its Dec. 20 meeting, the Pierre City Commission accepted a $490,600 bid to replace one of its trucks.
M&T Fire of Volga submitted the lowest of two bids for the 2023 truck, Fire Chief Ian Paul said. M&T’s bid came in $600 over budget. The other bid was $15,000 over budget.
The new engine is expected to be delivered in June 2024 and will replace a 17-year-old engine. Paul believes the city can sell the older truck for $75,000.
Commissioners OK plan for Morris Inc.
On Dec. 20, the Pierre City Commission approved a request for Morris Inc. to expand a construction and demolition debris disposal site.
During a public hearing on the matter, no one spoke against granting the Fort Pierre construction company a conditional-use permit for the project. John Morris, president of Morris Inc., told commissioners the company has been looking to expand the site.
“We are running out of room,” Morris said. “It’s a lot cheaper for us to haul to our landfill opposed to using the city’s landfill out of town, especially with the cost of diesel.”
Located on state Highway 34 across from Hillsview Municipal Golf Course, the 30-acre property is zoned for light industrial, which does not allow for this type of activity. However, a conditional-use permit can be granted, which allows the company to use this parcel as a disposal site.
The property lies within 1,000 feet of the state Women’s Prison and Hughes County Jail.
The City Planning Commission recommended the conditional-use permit be granted.
JD’s Sports Bar liquor license transferred
On Dec. 20, the Pierre City Commission approved transferring JD’s Sports Bar’s liquor license to the bar’s new owner.
Mark Wheelhouse has purchased JD’s at 415 S. Chapelle St. and plans to open in March.
During a public hearing held before the Commission’s vote, no one spoke for or against the transfer.
Project will regulate septic system haulers
The City of Pierre is moving forward to better track and manage the waste it receives from septic system haulers.
On Dec. 20, the City Commission accepted a $205,000 bid from Morris Inc. to install a septage receiving station at the city’s baling facility.
Currently, that waste is deposited at the city’s wastewater plant. With the existing system, the city has no accurate mechanism for tracking how much product is coming into the plant or a mechanism for diluting and screening the material before it reaches the plant.
“By relocating the septage pit to our solid waste facility, septic haulers will cross our scale,” City Engineer John Childs said. “That will help us determine how much product we’re dealing with.”
Childs noted this change is a win for taxpayers because it makes sure septic haulers are paying for the disposal of all the material they deliver, and it protects the plant from the wear and tear of undiluted and unscreened waste.
No other bids were received for this project, which is expected to begin this spring and be complete before fall.
SC students will not make up snow days
Students in Stanley County will not have to make up snow days from Dec. 13-16, Superintendent Dan Baldwin said.
“We have enough student contact time that we would not have to make up any days yet,” Baldwin said on Friday. “We have options to build in more days to our current school year calendar as well. We are in good shape to withstand a few more snow days ahead.”
