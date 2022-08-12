News Briefs

Pierre entities receive grants for apprenticeships
Pierre-based businesses River Cities Public Transit and Venner Farms have received $10,000 each for developing apprenticeship programs.
River City is a private, nonprofit that transports individuals with disabilities, the elderly, low-income residents and the general public.
Venner is a fourth-generation family farm that produces organic grains and chemical free produce.
The Department of Labor and Regulation awarded the funding for expanding registered apprenticeships programs in South Dakota. Businesses, registered apprenticeship sponsors, and education and training providers could apply for up to $10,000 in funding to help offset start-up costs when developing a program.
Priority was given to programs designed to increase engagement for underrepresented populations, such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient individuals, youth ages 16 to 24 and individuals with disabilities.
Street Masters Dam Run continues Saturday
The 33rd Annual Street Masters Dam Run continues Saturday.
Gravity Drags will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Church Street in Pierre followed by Show ‘n Shine Front Drive on the South Dakota State Capitol Grounds from 1-3 p.m. A poker run sponsored by Oahe Federal Credit Union begins at 3:15 p.m. from the Capitol grounds and ends at the Fort Pierre EXPO Center at 5 p.m.
The Dam Cruise departs from the EXPO Center at 6:30 p.m. with a tour to local campgrounds and ice cream floats at the Oahe Downstream Campground.
Awards will be given out at 9 p.m. at the EXPO Center.
City streets scheduled for milling next week
Morris Inc. will do asphalt milling from Monday through Friday in Pierre.
To accommodate the work, there will be no on-street parking from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on impacted streets. Streets will remain open to local traffic, alternate routes are encouraged.
The streets scheduled for milling are Coteau Street between Missouri and Dakota Avenue and Dakota and Sioux Avenue, Robert Street between Dakota and Sioux, Lee Hill Road between Hyde Drive and the cul de sac; Eighth Street between Grand Avenue and Oneida Avenue, Fifth Street between Grand and Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street between Oneida and Central Avenue, Nicollet Avenue between Broadway Avenue and Capitol, Capitol Avenue between Court Place and Washington Avenue and Harrison and Buchanan avenues, Manchester Drive between Harrison and Hampton Avenue, and Northstar Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Airport Road.
Five apply for treasurer in Stanley County
Five people applied for the Stanley County treasurer to replace Fort Pierre resident Peggy Dougherty, who pled guilty on Monday to promising a woman a job in her office if she ran for county auditor.
County Auditor Philena “Phil” Burtch on Friday said the applications will be forwarded to county commissioners to set up interviews. The job pays $40,000 to $45,000 a year. Applicants must be county residents.
No one currently employed by the county applied, Burtch said.
A judge sentenced Dougherty, 69, to 360 days probation and a $2,000 fine for promising a woman a job in her office. The state Attorney General’s Office charged Dougherty with receiving pay to allow for unlawful assumption of office — a misdemeanor.
According to the complaint, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation received a report on March 15 that Dougherty had misused her position by promising a job in her office to Baldwin Kayser in exchange for Baldwin Kayser taking out a petition to run for Stanley County auditor.
Dougherty confessed on June 3 to investigators.
The treasurer collects taxes, issues titles and license plates, and receives and accounts for county funds while managing county investments.
The office is currently manned by deputy treasurer Kaylee Green.
