News Briefs

Stanley man charged with sex offenses
A Stanley County man faces 107 sexual assault-related charges, according to court documents.
Investigators charged Fort Pierre resident Donnie Gay Edwards, 44, on Oct 11.
Edwards was taken to the Hughes County Jail and will have a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Potter, DeMers appointed to parks, rec board
Pierre City Commission during its Tuesday meeting appointed Kristi Potter and Leah DeMers to its parks and recreation board.
Potter and DeMers will serve the remainder of two unexpired terms and be eligible to serve two additional three-year terms.
The board works with the city recreation park to oversee Riverside Cemetery, Hillsview Public Golf Course, and various parks and athletic fields.
In other matters, the commission added Matt Sullivan to the roster for Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
No Pierre deer harvest needed
Pierre’s Deer Management Task Force has determined there is no need for a deer harvest within city limits this year.
During its annual meeting, the task force learned motorists hitting deer had fallen 50 percent compared to the previous year. In addition, deer complaints dropped from eight in 2021 to four in 2022.
“We just aren’t seeing the numbers to justify a harvest this year or the need for a count,” Pierre Animal Control Officer Farley Zuber said. “We will meet again next fall to reevaluate.”
Established 15 years ago to handle urban deer management, the task force includes a city commissioner and nine residents.
Ft. Pierre preps snow removal routes
The City of Fort Pierre asks that residents not park boats, campers or recreational vehicles in public right of ways from Nov. 15 to March 15 for snow removal.
Violators will be fined $25 and pay for the cost of towing.
For questions, call the city office at 605-223-7690.
Hillsview golf fees increased
During Tuesday's meeting, the Pierre City Commission increased the cost of season passes at Hillsview Golf Course from $570 to $590. Married couples will pay $985 for a season pass, up from $955.
Weekend greens fees will increase from $36 to $40 to play 18 holes. Weekday greens fees will remain at $32. Cart plans will increase from $410 to $440
Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton said the golf board re-evaluates fees every three years.
"The golf board looked hard at the fee structure and came up with something to look forward with in the future," Tipton said.
Hillsview will get 50 news golf carts for next year.
Free parenting classes set for Nov. 19, 20
The Right Turn in Pierre is offering free classes for parents and caregivers with a focus on children age 3 and younger.
Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at The Right Turn office, 115 Sioux Ave. Classes can be taken individually or as a series.
The series covers child development, understanding behaviors, management, and safe and healthy environments.
For information, call the nonprofit at 605-773-4755.
Mission man receives sexual abuse acquittal
A federal jury found a Mission, South Dakota, man not guilty of sexual abuse during a Friday trial in Pierre.
A federal grand jury indicted Buddy Robert Poor Bear, 56, for an alleged incident on April 15, 2021, in Todd County.
The investigation was conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.
New Heritage Center exhibit opening soon
The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum in the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre on Nov. 6 will open an exhibit titled “The Great and the Small: Selections from the Collections."
There will be an exhibit preview from 2-4 p.m. that day with refreshments. During the event, visitors can talk with curators about “The Great and the Small” and make an item to take home.
“Museums — in general and the state, too — collect a vast range of things to represent South Dakota from popcorn wagons to political pins, that come in a wide variety of sizes," Museum Director David Grabitske said. "Each object has a unique story to tell about the state. Some objects might be familiar, and others might be a surprise.”
Artifacts in “The Great and the Small” will range from the Captain 11 television show set to a tiny cat cookie cutter.
The exhibit runs through Memorial Day weekend.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.