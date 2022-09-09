News Briefs

Harrold bridge remains closed
Work continues on a 321st Avenue bridge about 1.5 miles south of Harrold.
The old bridge has been removed and work on the foundations for the new bridge
continues — 321st Avenue will remain closed for several months until the new bridge is installed.
The contractors are dealing with quite a bit of water in the drainage under the bridge.
Hughes County officials hope to reopen the road around Thanksgiving.
Stanley graveling Chantier Creek Rd
During the Tuesday meeting, the Stanley County Commission voted to enter into a contract to gravel Chantier Creek Road, where South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has a boat dock.
The contract with the state agency is not to exceed $16,000.
In other matters, commissioners allocated $272,049 the county received from the federal government in lieu of taxes for national grasslands. The county cannot collect property taxes on government-owned land so the federal government gives the county an annual allocation instead.
From the 2022 allocation, $231,000 went to the county's General Fund, $10,882 for fire protection, $21,763 for roads and bridges, and $8,161 for government buildings.
Commissioners also granted a $1-an-hour raise to Matiah Weber, legal assistant in the state's attorney office for six months. Weber's new pay rate is $18 an hour. Marvin Cline, who works in fairgrounds maintenance, received a 50-cent-an-hour raise for his one-year anniversary. Cline's new pay rate is $19.54 an hour.
Stanley doesn't expect 2023 tax increase
The Stanley County Commission doesn't plan to raise property taxes for its 2023 budget, Auditor Philena “Phil” Burtch said.
Prior to the commission's Tuesday meeting, $135,000 needed cutting to balance the $4.7 million budget, Burtch said.
"We went through line by line and recognized that some departments requested more than they did for 2022," Burtch said.
The budget includes 1 to 3 percent raises for the county's 41 part- and full-time employees and does include any layoffs. No major road or bridge projects are planned for 2023.
Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the courthouse to continue discussing the budget and plan to approve it during their 5 p.m. meeting on Sept. 20, also at the courthouse.
Ft. Pierre rodeo promoter among six to be honored
The 33rd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner on Nov. 5 will recognize Fort Pierre's Dave Dahl for his role in promoting rodeos in South Dakota.
Dahl was among six chosen statewide for their contributions to rodeo. He is the only local person.
Others are Pete Longbrake for Past Rodeo Great, Roxie Holloway for Rodeo Cowgirl Great, Monte Melvin for Rodeo Cowboy Great, the Gordon family and Janet Good family for Ranch Cowboy Family and Captain’s Darkie owned by Nikki Steffes for Rodeo Animal Athlete.
The dinner is at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 3, with advanced purchase required. Individuals may purchase tickets by phone or in person through the rodeo center.
The honoree’s photos and biographies will be added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” in the Mattie Goff Newcombe Conference Center at the rodeo center.
Pierre begins 100-block work Monday
On Monday, the City of Pierre Street Department plans to begin fog sealing more than 100 street blocks.
Motorists can expect short-term parking and traffic restrictions.
During the treatment process, a liquid is sprayed on the street. Once that liquid has dried, the street is reopened.
Fog sealing places a final protective layer on the street to lock in newly laid chip surfaces and lock out moisture. The maintenance technique preserves streets by mitigating weather-related damage and improving skid resistance.
The city expects fog sealing to wrap up by the end of September.
Zonta hosting military pilot
Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre will host decorated U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot and motivational speaker Elizabeth McCormick on Sept. 24 at Ramkota Hotel, 920 W. Sioux Ave, Pierre.
The event will include a dessert buffet and cash bar at 6 p.m. followed by McCormick's presentation at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $25.
The presentation is part of the Zonta District 12 meeting, which will bring club members from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota.
McCormick flew air assault, command and control, top-secret intelligence missions and transported high-level government VIPs. She transitioned from her military service to corporate management with her business background including being an international contract negotiator and commodity manager in purchasing and supply chain for global corporations.
For tickets, call 605-222-3845, or purchase at the door.
PSD reports 18 COVID cases
As of Tuesday, Pierre School District had 18 active cases of COVID, including 14 students.
The school district provides weekly updates on COVID-19 cases.
For the 2022-23 school year, 52 students and eight employees have recovered from COVID-19.
