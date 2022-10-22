News Briefs

Ft. Pierre business alcohol license hearing
Fort Pierre City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 7 for a business requesting permission to serve malt beverages and wine.
The hearing for Maier Meats and The Hangout will be held at the South Dakota Municipal League building at 208 Island Drive.
Karla and Dennis Maier and their son, Colton, over the summer opened Maier Meats, a custom butcher shop featuring South Dakota ranch raised beef. Located at 102 Deadwood Ave., the shop is across the street from the Silver Spur Restaurant.
In addition to selling beef that the family processes in Hayes, they plan to serve food made from the same beef, including pizza and sandwiches, Karla Maier said. Construction is underway for what will be known as The Hangout. In the meantime, the family is selling take-and-bake sandwiches and pizzas.
"We always wanted to be an outlet for South Dakota products and wanted to have our unique twist," Maier said. "Half is a retail meat shop and half is an old-fashioned soda shop."
They plan to offer a limited breakfast, lunch and dinner menu and sell South Dakota wines.
Colton Maier's wife, Richelle, and Dennis and Karla Maier's daughter, Hailey Vater, also work at the business.
Born in Carter, Dennis Maier was raised on the family ranch. His wife's family is from Pierre and Fort Pierre. The couple raised their family on a ranch in Montana before moving to this area to be closer to family.
Maier Meats is open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Emerald Ash Borer meeting
Dr. John Ball, professor of agronomy, horticulture and plant science at South Dakota State University, will speak about the Emerald Ash Borer at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sutley Senior Center in Fort Pierre.
Residents will learn about the removal of trees to mitigate an anticipated infestation. Small trees can die as soon as one to two years after infestation, while larger infested trees can survive for three to four years.
While none of the insects have been found in this area, scientists have a recommended protocol for mitigating the damage to private and public property.
The City of Fort Pierre and the Fort Pierre Arbor Board did a citywide tree inventory to identify ash trees on public property and will establish a protocol for selection of specimen ash trees for chemical treatment.
DANR confirms receiving petition
The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources confirmed receiving a petition opposing the possible expansion of the Spring Creek sewer lagoon system.
"At this time, there are no pending department actions related to the lagoons," DANR Public Affairs Director Brian Walsh said.
Forty-six residents served by the Spring Creek/Cow Creek Sanitary District signed the petition, opposing the expansion of the lagoon, which would open the way for the development of 384 homes.
Vic Utech and his son, Andrew, have proposed developing Codger’s Castaway RV Park and Development 15 miles north of Pierre on the corner of Spring Creek Road and to the west of state Highway 1804. One year ago, the Utechs purchased the closed 40-acre Oahe Speedway and farmland to the west for the 210-acre development, all of which lies in Sully County just across the Hughes County border.
In addition to homes, the development will include 275 recreational vehicle sites and 100 storage units.
Vic Utech had proposed buying land for the sanitary district to expand the lagoon. Sanitary district officials have said it's not a viable solution because it would give a private individual control of the expansion. The expansion is expected to cost $2.1 million.
Membership drive underway
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center's annual membership drive is underway.
Individual memberships of least $45 and business memberships of at least $75 will help the Pierre nonprofit serve about 500 abuse victims a year.
Missouri Shores also operates a shelter for domestic abuse victims.
To join, mail checks to P.O. Box 398, Pierre, SD, 57501.
Four residents named student ambassadors
Local residents chosen as 2022-23 student ambassadors at Lake Area Technical College include Tryston Ogle of Harrold, Mallory Wiley of Onida,and Olivia Larson and Anthony Hatlestad, both of Pierre.
Instructors select student ambassadors to represent their area of study at campus events and activities throughout the year. Selection is based on academic ability, communication skills and knowledge of their program. Student ambassadors can also earn scholarships.
