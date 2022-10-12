News Briefs

Pierre water main breaks
A 6-inch water main broke on the north end of Bulow Drive on Tuesday evening. The City of Pierre reported the pipe had a hole in it, likely due to age.
City crews fixed the line Tuesday night, with 17 services impacted and water service out from about 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The city reported crews covered the hole on Tuesday, but it would remain a gravel surface until weather allows for a team to use an asphalt patch.
Pierre police recover counterfeit Oxycodone
Pierre Police found counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone — a prescription painkiller — while responding to a medical call on North Garfield Street on Monday.
Police said they noticed the subject experiencing a drug overdose and administered two, 4-milligram doses of Naloxone, a drug used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.
During their investigation, police said they found counterfeit blue M30 Oxycodone pills, often referred to as "Blues," in the subject's possession. These fake pills, manufactured outside the United States and illegally smuggled across the border, contain Fentanyl and a binder or filler of meth, Acetaminophen or Tramadol.
They are potentially fatal if swallowed.
It is unknown how many of these counterfeit pills may be circulating in the Pierre area police Capt. Bryan Walz said in a news release. Residents are asked to use caution if encountering suspicious loose medications.
Pierre Police began carrying Naloxone in April 2017. Since then, Naloxone has been administered about 20 times, and Pierre has had no known overdose deaths during this time frame.
Pierre Commission buys $63K skid-steer
During Tuesday's meeting, the Pierre City Commission voted to buy a 2023 Kubota skid steer with a snow plow and pallet forks for $63,221 for the garbage baling facility.
Delivery is expected in January or February. A 2015 skid steer will be moved to the landfill.
In other business, the commission hired Jay Noteboom as an airport operations and maintenance technician at $47,014 a year.
The commission also gave permission for groups to conduct raffles, including Red Wings International Motorcycle Club from Oct. 12-Dec. 15 to benefit local fire victims, South Dakota Visitor Industry Alliance during the South Dakota Tourism Conference on Jan. 18 and 19 to support the nonprofit and Pierre/Fort Pierre Pheasants Forever for Thursday's drawing.
MicroFix closing after 35 years
MicroFix computer repairs in Pierre is closing on Friday.
Co-owners Don Hoepfer and Bern Smith have sold the building at 357 S. Pierre St. to Sharpe Enterprises in Pierre. They sold the inventory to CommTech.
"We're old," Smith said when asked about the partners' decisions to retire.
A former State of South Dakota IT technician, Hoepfer opened MicroFix in 1987 in his garage and Smith joined him six years later. They remained busy the entire 35 years, Smith said.
"We've been turning people away for the last two weeks," he said.
Forest service begins Grasslands survey
Visitors to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, including the Fort Pierre National Grasslands, will see signs asking them to participate in a traffic survey.
Participation is voluntary and responses are confidential; names are not collected. Interviews last about 10 minutes.
Responses will help with forest and local community tourism planning. It provides public land managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the national forests and grasslands and how satisfied they were with their visit.
T.F. Riggs concert set for Monday
The T.F. Riggs High School choirs will present their fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the Riggs Theater.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Activity passes are honored.
Groups performing include the Treble Choir featuring freshmen and sophomore girls, All State Choir members, the auditioned Chamber Choir and the Concert Choir.
