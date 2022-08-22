News Briefs

Fort Pierre veterinarian Dr. Lisa Stanley was chosen to serve as vice president of the board for the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association during the group’s 131st Annual Meeting at the Ramkota Convention Center in Sioux Falls from Aug. 7-10.
More than 200 veterinarians and veterinary technicians were recognized for outstanding accomplishments by professionals in the veterinary fields at the annual membership meeting.
Motorist leads police on high-speed chase
A motorist in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase on Friday that ended on Highway 83 south of Pierre after the vehicle ran out of gas, the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The chase started in Vivian after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office reported. That’s when the motorist sped away and headed north on Highway 83 toward Stanley County.
The vehicle ran out of gas at the 114 mile marker and the driver fled on foot. A deputy caught him a short time later.
Due to the driver’s age, his name was not released.
Traffic restricted at Capitol, Elizabeth
Beginning Tuesday, there will be traffic restrictions at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
A portion of the intersection will be closed for paving. However, two-way traffic will be maintained in the intersection throughout construction. The traffic restriction is expected to be lifted by Thursday.
Elizabeth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Pleasant Drive, remains closed for construction.
