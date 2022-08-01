News Briefs

First Thursday in Fort Pierre
Fort Pierre Tourism will host First Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Fischers Lilly Park.
The Homestretch Band will play music. The Oahe JO Fastpitch Association will host a food fundraiser.
Fort Pierre Legion Post 20 will sell alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and Central South Dakota Skating Club will have a bake sale.
Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department will host a hydrant party. Fun Time Rentals will have inflatables, and Cowan Ranch will offer wagon rides.
Sponsors for the 2022 season include Avera Health, Dakota News Now, Dakota Radio Group, Fun Time Rentals, Sioux Nation and Stulken, Petersen, Lingle, Walti, & Jones LLP.
First Thursday events are also scheduled for Sept. 1 and Oct. 6 in Fort Pierre.
Pierre selling excess equipment
On July 26, the Pierre City Commission approved the sale of no-longer-used equipment.
The city will sell items at either an upcoming state surplus sale or Purple Wave Auction. The latter is an online auction featuring heavy equipment for construction, farm, fleet, transportation, government and other industries.
Items include a 1990 tractor from the golf course, three to four kindergarten-size tables and 15 to 20 chairs from the parks and rec. department, a 2014 street sweeper, 1989 semi-tractor and 1991 parts truck chassis from the streets department, a 1995 dump truck from the water department and four solid rubber wheels and tires from the solid waste department.
A 1998 asphalt roller is going to the City of Fort Pierre.
Highland Avenue project completed
During the July 26 meeting, City Commissioner Blake Barringer reported crews completed the two-year $1.4 million reconstruction of Highland Avenue in Pierre.
“It looks good, and residents in the city have a nice new street,” Barringer said.
Fort Pierre’s Morris Inc. rebuilt Highland Avenue between Wynoka Avenue and Second Street and one block of Second Street that connects Highland and Euclid avenues. The project also involved replacing a 70-year-old waterline.
BankWest donates $250K for fairground complex
BankWest, headquartered in Pierre, made a $250,000 contribution to the Dakota Events CompleX, a new livestock and equestrian facility at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.
The DEX will provide exhibit space for more than 13,000 4-H and FFA students and expand the fairground’s hosting capabilities. It will also serve as a draw for livestock shows, 4-H competitions, FFA conventions, rodeos and concerts.
The DEX will open for the 2023 state fair and replaces the Open Class Beef Complex destroyed by fire in 2020.
Rojas named board chair for Avera Health
Dr. Luis Rojas has been named chairman of the Avera Health Board of Directors.
In related matters, Sister Penny Bingham will continue as the board’s vice chairwoman, and Dr. Wayne Kindle of Yankton received an appointment to the board.
Rojas’ term as chair will run through June 30, 2024. He has served on the board since 2018.
The Sioux Falls resident is clinical vice president of the Avera Oncology Service Line and a gynecologic oncologist with Avera Medical Group.
Bingham belongs to the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton. She is a former prioress and assistant prioress of the order and is currently on staff at the Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton.
Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District and, in the past, has served as chairman and member of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Board of Directors.
Avera Health serves the Pierre area.
Highway Patrol promotes Peterson
South Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Joel Peterson was promoted to major on Monday and was named the new assistant superintendent in charge of field operations.
Peterson is a 20-year veteran with the Highway Patrol.
