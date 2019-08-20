Grower report
Lemmon, South Dakota grower Lance Hourigan says despite some recent stormy weather, his 2,500 acres of oil sunflowers are looking good. At about 90 percent blooming, he just finished spraying for seed weevil.
Keep scouting for insects
Producers should continue to scout for insects, including sunflower moth, banded/Arthur’s sunflower moth and red sunflower seed weevil. According to the North Dakota IPM survey, sunflowers in their state were in the R3 to R5.6 crop stages. Insect trapping for sunflower moth indicates that high numbers of moths migrated into North Dakota during the last two weeks, just in time for female moths to lay eggs on the face of the sunflower. High trap catches are present in the central and north central areas of North Dakota. Banded sunflower moth trap catches peaked last week in most areas with the highest trap catch in Renville County followed by Cass and Cavalier Counties. Trap catches for Arthuri sunflower moths are high in the northern tier of North Dakota but are usually lower numbers than the banded sunflower moth. Economic population of red sunflower seed weevils are being observed in the earliest blooming sunflower fields, especially in field edges. The 1⁄8- inch-long reddish-orange weevils are especially abundant in the north central area of North Dakota. Continue to scout fields for insects until sunflowers reach R5.8 to R6. Visit www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/Insects/ for more on insects.
Markets
For the third week in a row, old crop NuSun and high oleic prices established new market highs at the North Dakota crush plants. Old crop prices added another 5 to 20 cents in the last week. Since the beginning of August old crop prices have gained 70 cents per cwt. New crop prices for NuSun and high oleic also set market highs this week. In most areas, the crop continues to develop behind the five-year average pace. In states reporting crop conditions, the crop is being rated at 79-82 percent good to excellent condition. This should mean that yields will be above trend assuming normal weather through the rest of this fall and the lack of an early freeze. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came out with their September-November forecast, and it is for above normal temperatures in the northern Plains. Hopefully this plays out as the crop will need more growing degree days (GDD) later in the season than normal to finish development. USDA Farm Service Agency released its initial reported acres figures this week for all crops. Oil-type sunflower planted acreage was pegged at 1.16 million acres with confection acres at 145,000. The figures were within the average trade estimates. USDA will update the acreage report in mid-September. USDA will provide their initial yield and production estimates for the 2019 oil-type and confection sunflower crop in October.
Blackbirds
USDA Wildlife Services has hired five additional specialists to help North Dakota producers with blackbirds. They start their work today. Visit www.sunflowernsa.com/uploads/24/2019BlackbirdProjectMap.pdf for a map with phone numbers for those USDA Wildlife Services personnel. As petals begin to drop, blackbirds will soon appear and cause problems. The USDA can help. Some other ways to reduce damage include cattail management, cannons, harassment, desiccants and repellants. These tools are even more effective when used together. For more on blackbirds, visit www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/black-birds/
