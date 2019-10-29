The next scheduled blood drive in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area is Nov. 12, at the Lutheran Memorial drive in the Lutheran Memorial Fellowship Hall in Pierre. The drive begins at 8:30 a.m. and goes to 1:30 p.m. Contact the head coordinator, Joyce Tipton, at 605-224-1336.
Fall includes spending time with family and friends; celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year. But for patients in need of blood, those moments can be filled with uncertainty as they fight illnesses, injury, or heal from surgery.
One aspect of celebrating the holidays could be to donate blood. Hospitals don’t close for holidays, and the need for blood never goes away. Blood can only come from a volunteer like you.
To save time, donors can complete their Fast Track Health History Questionnaire online the day of their donation, by visiting www.vitalant.org/health or via the Vitalant mobile app. To donate blood, volunteers must be at least 16 years old (16 and 17 year old donors need a minor donor permit, available at the blood drive or online) and be in good health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.