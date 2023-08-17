For Cindy Gross, the work of a communications officer — or 911 dispatcher — in the Central South Dakota Communications Center can be envisioned as a kind of pyramid.
“We teach you the bottom half of the pyramid,” center manager Gross said, “and the top of the pyramid changes every day.”
The unpredictability of the work coupled with the knowledge that helps to make it successful appealed to Gross when she entered the profession about 17 years ago. She also knew that she’d be serving the community in an active way.
Gross was volunteering as a reserve officer with the Pierre Police Department at the time.
“I was sure I could use that knowledge as a dispatcher to help me,” she said.
At full staff, the Central South Dakota Communications Center harbors one supervisor, Gross, along with 14 communications officers — dispatchers.
The center recently hired a communications officer who’s about to start training, and Gross is in the process of hiring another. On a recent morning, she reflected on the hiring process and also on the qualities that shape and nourish the work. The bottom half of the pyramid Gross envisioned — the part that stands for the communications officer’s training — is complex.
“There’s your jurisdiction,” she said, noting the need to become familiar with a number of maps. The people fielding calls also need to be familiar with state laws and multiple sets of city ordinances.
“We teach your call signs, your codes, your call types that we use in the computer,” she continued. “All of our staff is certified for medical dispatch, (and for) fire and law enforcement dispatch. They’re separate certifications that everyone in our center has.”
The scope of the work expanded in 2014, when the Pierre 911 dispatchers working in the Pierre Police Department consolidated with Pierre State Radio to form the Central South Dakota Communications Center.
The two facilities merged in order to be in compliance with state legislation, Gross explained, with one of the supervisor positions eliminated but the dispatcher positions left intact. Instead of seven dispatchers and a supervisor at each location, 14 dispatchers and one supervisor now work at one location — the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center. As the center manager, Gross supervises all of the dispatchers. It’s a position she’s held since 2014, right around the time of the consolidation.
The consolidation allowed at least two people to be on duty at all times — part of the new State Administrative rules for Public Safety Answering Points. With permission from the South Dakota 911 Coordination Board, Gross said, an agency can still operate with just one person on duty.
“It’s better to have a partner with you because we back each other up,” Gross said.
That allows one person to stay with the caller while another makes a call to get the appropriate help.
The center’s work encompasses vast swaths of territory and a multitude of situations. The center handles 911 calls for Hughes, Stanley, Sully, Hyde and Jones counties. But it also handles dispatch for both emergency and non-emergency calls for 28 agencies in various parts of the state.
Those agencies include the Pierre Police Department; the sheriff’s offices for Hughes, Stanley and Sully counties; the Murdo Police Department; the South Dakota Highway Patrol; Division of Criminal Investigations; South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and others.
“We also answer calls for various departments, agencies and entities within our jurisdiction,” Gross said. “We handle phone calls for many state offices as well as City of Pierre and City of Fort Pierre utility calls and after-hours assistance for example.”
Gross said call volume grew during the coronavirus pandemic and has declined somewhat since then. The Communication Center fielded 7,757 emergency 911 calls in 2022, compared with 8,657 in 2021. The Center received 65,871 calls for service in 2022, down from 68,925 in 2021.
Hiring, Gross said, is not an unusual occurrence at the center, partly because people might start there and then move into other public safety positions.
“People’s lives change,” she said. “Shift work is hard to fill regardless. But some people go on from dispatch and become officers. It’s a great starting point and we know that.”
The work provides plenty of contact with many agencies and situations.
“The employee can figure out what their passion is,” Gross said.
To be a dispatcher, Gross said, a person needs to be 18 years old and have a high school diploma and no felonies.
“To become an officer you have to be 21,” she said. “A lot of times people who want to pursue a career in law enforcement will start in dispatch because you have three years.”
The work can serve as a good indicator, she explained, of whether or not someone might make a good candidate for other public safety work. Administrators who hire, she said, can take note of their work.
“They can see how that person acted on this side of the radio,” she said, noting the availability of much information about how a person reacts in various situations.
Gross contemplated some of the necessary qualities for the dispatcher’s job.
“They have to be able to multitask,” she said. “They need to stay calm. They need to have that desire to help. They need to like technology, and having a sense of humor helps.”
The last factor, as she described it, is especially important.
“We deal with some pretty bad situations, and being able to see a silver lining and not always focus on the negative helps,” she said.
Gross mentioned a number of suggestions for people who call 911, as well. Among them is not to hang up after an accidental 911 call, but instead to let the dispatcher know it was an accident. She also stressed the importance of specifying location as clearly as possible — and of calling right away if there’s any kind of accident, including hitting an animal such as a deer.
For the dispatchers, or communications officers, she stressed the importance of being surrounded by supportive people, and she cited on-the-job resources such as the Employee Assistance Program, paid for by the city.
Brayden Key, a communications training officer, began working at the center in July 2021. He mentioned the desire to help others and the ability to multitask as vital qualities. He also noted compassion — and not only during the most serious calls.
“Sometimes you talk to somebody who thinks their call might be a super-big emergency, but to somebody else it might be very small,” he said. “I just try to calm them and reassure them and let them know that they are heard. We try our best to make them feel that they are heard.”
Gross emphasized the need for a caring approach both to callers and co-workers.
“We always want people to know that they can reach out,” she said. “People don’t call the police department generally when they’re having a good day. We always try to give that person a little bit of grace and understand that this is probably not their norm and treat them as if they were a family member because if my grandpa called in because my grandma was having a heart attack, you better treat him properly. We treat each other like a family, and we treat our callers with respect.”
