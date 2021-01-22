South Dakota legislators gathered in the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon for a memorial service to remember the nine former legislators who died in 2020.
Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, gave an opening address where he shared words from the Bible and reminded the legislators how they can honor them.
“We can finish the projects they might have been working on, we can reach out to their family and friends who are also grieving… we can volunteer for their favorite causes or we could simply live our lives in a way that makes them proud. We might even pursue those principles for which they lived and gave their time and talents,” Haugaard said.
The T.F. Riggs High School choir sang a song in remembrance of the nine former members of Legislature, and after that they were honored with a single rose as their names and legislative positions were read:
James Bradford of Pine Ridge, District 27 served as a House of Representatives member from 2001-2008, and in the Senate from 2009-2006;
Lance Carson of Mitchell, District 20, was House member from 2007-2014 and 2017-2018. He served on the Legislative Research Council’s executive board from 2011-2014 and was vice chair from 2013-2014;
Bernard Christenson of Pierre, District 24, served in the House from 1985-1987. He was the Majority whip in 1987;
Justin Cronin of Gettysburg, District 23, was a House member from 2009-2016 and a Senate member from 2017-2019. He served on the LRC’s executive board from 2009-2010 and was the assistant majority leader from 2011-2014;
Robert Glanzer of Huron, District 22, was a House member from 2017-2020;
Patrick Kirschman of Sioux Falls, District 15, served in the House from 2009-2016;
Milton Lakness of Hazel, District 22, was a House member from 1975-1980;
Theresa Bernice Two Bulls of Pine Ridge, District 27, was the first Native American woman elected to the state Legislature, and served in the Senate from 2005-2008; and
Alfred Waltman of Aberdeen, District 3, served as a House member from 1987-2000.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission said a prayer thanking the legislators for their lifetime service to their communities, followed by another song sung by the Riggs choir in closing.
“Give us the same strength and resolve to carry out our duties with the same honor that these former members possessed,” Heinert said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.