PIERRE — At its annual meeting on Tuesday, the member schools of the South Dakota High School Activities Association nominated nine candidates for three positions on the board of directors.
Nominated for the West River At-Large position, open to athletic directors in schools located west of the Missouri River, were Kelly Messmer of Harding County, Todd Palmer of Sturgis, James Bagwell of Crazy Horse and Cooper Garnos of Lyman. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board.
Nominated for a five-year term in Division IV, athletic directors representing the smallest schools, were Kyle Courtney of Rapid City Christian, Brent Mareska of Tiospaye Topa, Jon Meyer of Waverly-South Shore and Eric Denning of Mount Vernon. The winner will replace Craig Cassens of Faulkton on the board.
There was only one nominee for the Division III representative, Elk Point-Jefferson Superintendent Derek Barrios. Running unopposed for a two-year term on the board, Barrios will replace Jerry Rasmussen of Dakota Valley.
Member schools will also vote on an amendment to the association’s constitution which changes the date for the collection of enrollment numbers that determine school classifications. Currently the Average Daily Membership numbers are taken from figures disclosed by the S.D. Department of Education in December.
The change is being considered because of changes made by the education department. If the amendment passes, the ADM numbers will reflect numbers released by the education department in September. Classification appeals would still be held in January.
The September figures are “the same count that DOE uses for your state aid,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos told member schools who took part in the annual meeting.
In order to earn a place on the board of directors, a candidate must receive the majority of votes cast in the election. If no candidate receives a majority, a run-off will be held between the two candidates who have received the most votes.
The constitutional amendment must receive a 60% favorable vote from the member schools that cast ballots.
