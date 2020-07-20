The Nitrate QuikTest for forages is available at various South Dakota State University Extension locations across South Dakota. This qualitative test is used with standing forages prior to being harvested for hay. The test results show the presence or absence of nitrates, and thus help with the producer’s timing for cutting.
A representative sample of the forage needs to be taken from at least 10 different areas across the field to reflect topography and soil differences. Plants should be cut at either the ground level or pulled out of the ground so that the lowest growth nodes can be used for the test.
If the forage tests positive, wait a few days before bringing in another sample for testing. Negative test results mean the hay can be cut without the risk of nitrates. If the hay has already been cut and tests positive, producers should send in a a representative core sample to a commercial laboratory for analysis before feeding the forage to livestock.
Due to the current COVID situation, call ahead if bringing samples. Upon arrival, producers should fill out an intake form and place samples in the drop box outside of the office.
For specific questions on the test, contact Adele Harty at 605-394-1722 or adele.harty@sdstate.edu or Ken Olson at 605-394-2236 or kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu.
For certified testers in the Pierre region, contact Ruth Beck–https://extension.sdstate.edu/about/our-experts/ruth-beck or Aletha Benson–https://extension.sdstate.edu/about/our-experts/aletha-benson.
