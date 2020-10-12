Every Monday, Pierre School District officials update a list of active and recovered cases of COVID-19 divided by building, staff, and student cases. The current level of community spread in Pierre is substantial.
As of Oct. 13, there are no active COVID-19 cases among students and three active staff cases. Overall, 52 students and 14 staff members have recovered.
Buchanan Elementary
- Two recovered students
- No staff cases
Jefferson Elementary
- One recovered student
- One active staff case
- One recovered staff member
Kennedy Elementary
- Five recovered students
- Two active staff cases
- Seven recovered staff members
Georgia Morse Middle
- Five recovered students
- No active staff cases
- Two recovered staff members
T.F. Riggs High
- No active student cases
- 39 recovered students
- No active staff cases
- Three recovered staff members
Other
- One recovered case
