Late Tuesday, officials with the Pierre Police Department and Pierre Fire Department, with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office, released a statement regarding last week’s fire that destroyed Edgewater Apartments.
“Preliminary findings do not lead investigators to believe the fire origin was criminal,” the release states.
Officials said they will not discuss the fire’s origin at this time because of ongoing investigations by insurance companies.
Those looking to help the dozens of residents displaced by the fire can do so by checking with these agencies:
Pierre Area Referral Services (PARS): Toiletries and hygiene items
- 110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre
- 605-224-8731
YMCA: Toiletries and hygiene items
- 900 E. Church St., Pierre
- 605-224-1683
Goodwill of the Great Plains: Clothing and Household items
- 1902 Eastgate Ave., Pierre
- 605-494-3033
Hospice Thrift Store: Clothing and Household items
- 1150 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre
- 605-945-0150
Oahe Federal Credit Union: Financial Donation
- 221 E. Pleasant Drive, Pierre
- 605-224-6264
If you are an individual who resided in the apartment complex, the first step is to contact The Red Cross by calling 844-29-CROSS. Next, reach out to Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). They will help connect individuals and families in need with local services and support. Call PARS at 605-224-8731.
Individuals who are looking to donate items to help the families in need should call 211 or fill out a form located at https://form.jotform.com/210185380348050 for a list to be emailed to you to find where to donate the items. The most impactful method continues to be a financial contribution. An account is set up at Oahe Federal Credit Union (221 E. Pleasant Drive, Pierre) solely for the benefit of the impacted residents of Edgewater Apartments.
