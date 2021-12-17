T.F. Riggs High School alerted parents on Friday to "a very general threat to schools for" Dec. 17 made via a "nation-wide" TikTok, according to an email from the school's Assistant Principal Rob Coverdale.
"While it hasn’t been confirmed by law enforcement, we did have an unsubstantiated report that there was a video on Tic Tok (sic) this morning which did specifically mention violence at Riggs," the email read. "Along with being hyper-vigilant we have notified the Pierre PD who is actively investigating the report and will have extra security today in our school. As school administrators we want to be proactive with our safety precautions without causing undue anxiety to our students. The Pierre School District is committed to the safety of our staff and students and balancing these social media threats in a manner so as not to cause panic and disrupt the emotional safety of our students."
Regarding the threats, which according to CNN have shut some schools from "Minnesota to Texas," the Department of Homeland Security tweeted Friday morning that it does not have "any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert."
Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said there is "absolutely no credible threat" to Riggs as of early Friday afternoon. He did confirm that police received information about a TikTok video mentioning Riggs, as noted by Coverdale in his Friday email to parents, but said the department has not yet been able to verify it.
"This whole thing began when a news story broke about a nationwide warning in regards to violence at the schools and that day being Dec. 17," Walz said. "Once that became aware to law enforcement, different agencies, our South Dakota Fusion Center began gathering information in order to determine if there was indeed a credible threat."
Of the unsubstantiated TikTok video, Walz said it was "apparently" taken down immediately and the department's school resource officers are looking into it.
Walz said Pierre police dispatched an extra officer to assist Riggs' school resource officer. He added that the school resource officer at Georgia Morse Middle School is still on duty and police cruisers are patrolling the area of local elementary schools.
Walz said he does not know of any threatening social media videos or comments that referenced GMMS or any of Pierre's three elementary schools.
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt was at Riggs during a Friday morning lunch period and told the Capital Journal about the origins of the threats.
"There was a TikTok statement yesterday that said, basically, that something's going to happen, a shooting or a bombing, at every school in the nation, even in elementary schools," Glodt said. "So every school's probably a little more vigilant about that and so we did the same thing, talked about, okay, we'll just make sure we already have our buildings locked down, we have everything like that. So we're just trying to make sure that nothing, obviously, does happen."
Glodt also brought up the supposed post that mentioned Riggs, saying that no one has yet seen it. He added that the school and the district are attempting to balance awareness and calm by making parents aware but trying not to cause panic.
"Who's to say that this won't happen again for next Monday or Wednesday, because the whole nationwide thing?" Glodt said. "All of us obviously hope that there's no school incidents all over the country today, because think of what that would do if any time somebody makes a media comment like that on social media that's nationwide for every single school, does that give kids who maybe were thinking of doing something stupid a bad idea, and maybe today's the day? So I hope and pray that schools all across the country have no issues today."
Elsewhere around South Dakota, Rapid City Area Schools closed Friday in response to a threat that Rapid City police say referenced a "North Middle School" in Iowa, according to a KOTA report. A North Middle School also exists in Rapid City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.