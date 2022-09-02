Unlike criminals of random opportunity, cattle thieves are often experts in the commodity they plunder.
As South Dakota authorities in business, law enforcement and branding weighed in, they made it clear that cattle theft remains a problem with limited solutions.
“They load them into the trailers and they’re gone in the middle of the night,” Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said.
Although a single cow carries as much muscle as a gym of bodybuilders, the docile brain behind the brawn is easily swayed. Cows, accustomed to being driven and loaded into trailers, aren’t aware they’re being stolen. For the cow, theft feels like a familiar routine undertaken in darkness.
“Cows are easily led, that’s why they’re in herds,” Callahan said. “An experienced cattleman? He knows exactly how to get them into a trailer, and cattle will naturally do it. They do it several times a year.”
These thieves have a distinctive background that sets them apart from petty opportunistic criminals — cattle thieves often have a background within the very industry they exploit.
“They have a place to put the cattle, they know how to market them, they know how to take care of them. You know, it’s not like you or I going out and stealing cows,” Callahan said. “I won’t steal an airplane because I don’t know how to handle an airplane. But somebody that did would probably consider stealing an airplane. Well, the same is true with livestock.”
Callahan compared stealing cows to robbing money directly from someone’s bank account. He described cattle as a life investment for ranchers.
“It’s their retirement. It’s everything to them. Unfortunately, they’re on four legs and it’s as easy as loading them into a trailer. You can lose 10, 20, 100 thousand dollars just that fast,” Callahan said, snapping his fingers for emphasis.
Hughes County is currently investigating multiple cases of cattle theft, Callahan reported Wednesday.
As crimes go, cattle theft presents a special challenge to law enforcement. Due to the sheer volume of a herd, it’s difficult to notice when a theft occurs. Often, missing “head” — the term used to number individual cattle — go unnoticed for months after being stolen. In a matter of hours, they can be driven across an interstate.
“Even money doesn’t move that quick. If I steal out of your (bank) account, it takes 36-hours to move from one account to the next … Cows can be clear across the country in a day,” Callahan said.
Once moved, cattle can be integrated into an existing herd and sold, often before the owner even knows they’re gone.
“Unfortunately, it generally picks on people who can least afford it — the small rancher, the small owner-operator is usually who gets hit. We’re a long way from the days of the sheriff on horseback with a lasso going in and doing a roundup,” Callahan said.
Describing the devastating impact of taking 20 cattle from a small owner, Callahan compared it to waking up and finding your retirement fund wiped out. Although the value of a single cow fluctuates widely depending on weight, condition and stage of life — $1000 per head is not unusual. A single high-value cow can be worth even more.
Hundreds of miles from home, commonly used RFID tags are well out of the owner’s range. Thieves can also remove or cut away an external tag. GPS might seem like a solution, but the technology has not yet been affordably adapted for the cattle industry. Cameras, however, are in use and have proven helpful.
When someone cut rancher Vaughn Thorstenson fence last month, an employee noticed the disturbance and likely prevented the theft by responding. But anyone familiar with South Dakota’s countryside understands the difficulty of constantly surveilling every inch of it.
“I know guys that use cameras but, as a practical matter, you can’t possibly keep an eye on every acre of ground,” Callahan said. “Cattle theft is hard to detect and prevent. That’s why we take it so seriously.”
The sheriff has met his fair share of cattle thieves. Although they have the expertise of a specialist, they rarely focus only on cattle. These thieves usually have sidelines, bouncing checks and engaging in other forms of financial crime.
“You hear it all, but they’re like any other financial criminal. They’re stealing for profit. They usually have some compelling story to tell you why they did it. But generally, it’s a pattern,” he said. “It’s not limited to cows. They know how the laws work, they know how buying and selling works.”
One of the best defenses against cattle theft is branding. Practiced for thousands of years, the brand cannot be removed or easily obscured by thieves. However, branding laws are not consistent throughout South Dakota. Debbie Trapp, executive director of the South Dakota Brand Board, explained.
“In South Dakota, the ‘brand inspection area’ is from the Missouri river west. Livestock sold within this area must have an ownership inspection,” she said. “Livestock located east-river in South Dakota are not required to have a brand inspection. Brand laws, though, apply statewide and must be registered regardless of where they are applied.”
The brand board keeps a record of all missing or believed-stolen livestock, accessible on its website. Although Trapp said bills have been drafted to expand brand-inspection statewide, consistent opposition prevents them from passing into law.
As far as the brand board is concerned, brands are the single best way to connect cattle to their owner. According to Trapp, “the brand represents prima facie evidence of ownership.”
Although she has not personally experienced cattle theft, Trapp said losing even a single cow can be a major blow to someone’s assets, something fifth-generation cattle farmer Heather Gessner knows well.
Gessner works as an South Dakota State University livestock business management field specialist, helping farmers and ranchers with finances — everything from estate planning and bookkeeping to loans and cost reduction. Although dollars often seem like her bottom line, it’s families that drive her passion.
“Pretty much, it’s in my blood,” she said. “It’s very important to me that these producers are able to keep doing not only what they love, but also be profitable enough to make it available for the next generation in that family operation. That’s the goal of a lot of farmers and ranchers, and their children.”
Like Trapp, Gessner hasn’t had direct experience with cattle theft. If you ask about it around the Pierre community, you might hear a familiar response — “I know all my neighbors.” Those words are often spoken because there seems to be truth behind them. Security comes with any small, close-knit community. Yet that strength can also be a weakness.
Gessner said cattle are most often stolen from sparsely populated areas with great distance between neighbors. As a result, thieves are rarely worried about unexpected headlights, cloaked beneath the countryside’s darkness.
The vastness of South Dakota’s pastures, Gessner said, form large blind spots that go almost completely unsurveiled. She added that knowledge of cattle — along with the right equipment — makes cattle theft fairly straightforward for those lacking a moral compass.
Gessner described projects currently underway to utilize GPS or GPS-related technology, especially for the purposes of fenceless and “rotational” grazing. But anti-theft GPS technology, common in some sectors, has not yet made the leap to cattle.
“There is some work with GPS-types of things, but they are fairly expensive. It gets a little cost-prohibitive,” Gessner said. “It’s an expensive endeavor to undertake and there’s not a lot of research behind it yet to say that it really works. There’s a lag in the adoption at this point. But, there may be that type of option in the future.”
Cattlemen, by and large, deal with so much risk that the possibility of theft is unlikely to dissuade them from their chosen profession. They contend with blizzards that can — overnight — destroy an entire feed crop. They deal with cold, rainy spells that lead to disease in their herd and expensive veterinary bills.
Ranchers choose to work in an industry where even invisible damage, such as to a bull’s reproductive system, may halt the lifecycle of the herd and their livelihood along with it. In a drought — like the current one in southeastern South Dakota — cattlemen adapt to barren pastures that become “grazed-out.”
When theft does occur, the bottom line of the producer is affected, and Gessner comes in to assist the individual through what she called a “loss event.” She said she treats it about the same as any other natural disaster.
“Risk-averse is not something any of these guys are,” Gessner said. “They’re at the hands of mother nature.”
