The City of Fort Pierre’s council met for the first of their twice-monthly meetings Monday evening Dec. 2, in the Stanley County Courthouse. It was the usual agenda and disseminations from the council.
After the call to order by Mayor Gloria Hanson, the meeting cruised through its agenda. There were reports led by the mayor, the finance officer, public works director and the city superintendent, to name a few.
The mayor noted that Casey’s in Fort Pierre is now open. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Casey’s bills itself as “more than a gas station,” according to its website. The station serves pizza, salads, subs, wraps, and has a bakery for donuts and other pastries.
“The three other new businesses, besides Casey’s; BPro, Buckin’ Swank Leather, and Chalk will all have ribbon cuttings and open houses, but they have not yet been scheduled,” Hanson said. “Buckin’ Swank Leather is in the process or has moved from Salebarn Road down to the building that used to be Bad River Mercantile and I think that’s a much more visible location for him. It’s nice to have downtown businesses, so we are happy about that.”
Next Hanson announced Christmas holidays had been declared for South Dakota for the days of the 23 and 24, so those are both city holidays as well, she said. City offices will be closed.
Looking ahead, Hanson noted the schedule for this next year’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration might be changed. She noted there is an air show scheduled and the city talked about bumping their start time for the parade from 10 a.m. as they had done in the past to a 9 o’clock start, “just so people don’t have to make a choice, the parade or the air show,” said Hanson.
“The air show is going to be kinda a big deal,” Hanson said. “There’s not been anything like it to my knowledge at all. There will be military involvement. It will be a special occasion for us that I think we will all want to take part in.”
Then, Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen levied her report. She pointed out the fruition of their re-funding a bond with lower interest rates will have saved the city close to $300,000 by its maturity.
Of note, Director of Public Works Rick Hahn said the water levels at the surrounding dams were close to where they wanted them going forward, looking through winter to spring. “Hopefully this is the last time I’ll have to mention anything about water levels,” Hahn said. “Currently the water levels are running at 65,000 CFS (cubic feet per square second).”
Hahn said the good news is they have been projected to be running at 30,000 CFS by Dec. 9 and the lake levels will be at 16,809, which is their target area, he said.
The council approved a temporary liquor license at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center for an event in the new year. Approved as well was a discharge of firearms request for an event at the Dunnes Golf Course.
A new fireworks ordinance was approved in such a way that it will be reexamined and discussed next year, and re-voted on if necessary.
The next meeting is Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Stanley County Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.