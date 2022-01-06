The City of Pierre’s contentious Ordinance 1834, which would require annual registration for rental dwellings and rental units with the city government and inspections at least once every five years, has seen little if any daylight since a packed September City Commission meeting.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding told the Capital Journal on Monday that the slow pace at which the city is considering the ordinance is intentional.
“Not at this time, no,” Harding said when asked if there was a timeline for the ordinance’s return to full commission meetings. “Like I said, there’s no hurry as far as I’m concerned, and I think the time taken and the conversations, we’ll come up with the right program.”
In the iteration that was discussed at a Sept. 14 City Commission meeting, Ordinance 1834 would require annual registration for Pierre rental dwellings and rental units with the city at a rate of $15 per unit and inspections at least once every five years. Exceptions to the ordinance are “facilities licensed or accredited by the state... any dormitory operated by an educational institution... hotels, motels or other structures designed or used primarily for transient residents where occupancy does not exceed 28 days.”
In addition to inspections and annual registration, the ordinance would require owners of Pierre rentals based 50 or more miles outside city limits to appoint a “representative” within 50 miles of the city. That term is a change from “agent,” which appeared in a prior draft that was given three public hearings by the city.
The brief language changes that were exhibited in September drew the ire of Tom Maher, Sr., who was sincerely vocal in his opposition to the ordinance in a July public hearing and returned to voice his opposition to the ordinance once again before the commission. Maher said the city hadn’t sufficiently proven that the ordinance is necessary and criticized the language changes, which he said did not improve the current draft ordinance at all from the previous draft.
“We heard loud and clear that people just wanted us to slow down and really think it through,” Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson said. “And we’ve done exactly that. And there’s been some progress, even without the policy. But I know there are other people that aren’t going to report, and so we just want to make sure that we are taking care of those situations that are kind of under the radar. It’s so frustrating because I feel like there was a lot of misunderstanding... we just want to make sure that people realize, we’re trying to do the right thing for all the people.”
Harding said he sees no reason to hurry the program along, so the city has been trying to take its time.
“And, you know, looking at the program, we continue to look at it in-house here and continue to talk to the stakeholders,” Harding said. “And we’ll be bringing that back, but we just decided to take the time that we needed so that it was a good program that benefited everybody. The tenants and the rental property owners and the city.”
Johnson said the city has had in-house meetings about the ordinance since September to discuss different scenarios.
“I believe it is our intent to get something done some time sooner than later,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that she hopes enough time has passed for “emotions to calm down” and the city to find a way to accomplish their goal while making the ordinance palatable for property owners.
“We’ll just continue to work together and come up with a plan that’s a good partnership with everybody involved,” Harding said.
