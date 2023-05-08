The Pierre Fire Department responded to a fire alarms sounding in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of East Church on Sunday.
The call came in approximately around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Pierre Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived they noted evacuation was in progress but no signs of fire were present. Shortly after arrival firefighters discovered light smoke coming from an apartment door on the first floor.
“Firefighters made entry into the apartment after discovering the fire and it was quickly extinguished,” said Fire Chief Ian Paul.” We did have to evacuate smoke from all three floors of the apartment complex as a result of the fire.”
The unit involved with fire suffered heat and heavy smoke damage. The remainder of the apartment complex did not suffer any damage and all other tenants were able to return to their units.
The lone occupant was not in the unit at the time of the fire. A family pet was in the unit but did not suffer any serious injuries.
Firefighters give credit to a new fire alarm system that was recently installed in the apartment complex. “The fire alarm system did its job by detecting the fire early and alerting occupants," Paul said.
Firefighters were on scene of the fire for approximately two hours. Other responders on scene included Ft. Pierre Fire, AMR, and law enforcement.
