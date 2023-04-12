As rivers open with a swell of meltwater, bringing the first open water fishing action of the season, anglers are hooking up their boats and heading out. With that spring rush of angling excitement comes watercraft traveling across the North Dakota prairie between those first open rivers and then the lakes as the ice gives way and fish like pike, walleyes, crappies and bass provide the fix for an extended bout of cabin fever this winter brought.   

