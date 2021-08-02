Though not set in stone, the Pierre School District’s draft back-to-school plan leaves masks optional for students and teachers at all levels rather than being required for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.
“We think it’s pretty much finalized, but it’ll be recommended and approved at our Aug. 9 school board meeting,” Superintendent Kelly Glodt said. “We’re still working on some of the details of it and things keep changing on a daily basis. Wasn’t long ago we had zero cases in Hughes County and then we went to two and then to six and all around the country. So obviously, everybody was hopeful that it was somewhat behind us.”
Glodt noted the CDC’s recently released guidelines that recommend “universal indoor masking” in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status, but said at least most South Dakota schools will be trying to start the school year “as normal as possible,” and said as much should be expected of the Pierre School District.
“It was six feet for social distancing, now they’ve changed it to three feet,” Glodt said. “Three feet’s going to certainly be more manageable when it comes to keeping kids from being in close contact, if you would, but the biggest issue without question is the mask.”
Masks were required at Pierre’s middle and high school levels in 2020-21 but not at the elementary level, Glodt said.
“Obviously, we’re going to keep monitoring all the cases not only in the country but in the state, more specifically Hughes County and in our school district, and similar to last year, if we have to revise the plans, then we will,” Glodt said.
As far as sports are concerned, Glodt said unlimited attendance and optional masks will still be the name of the game for fall sports if everything stays in place.
“As we said last year, it’s a plan, not a policy,” he said. “And we do that by design because on a moment’s notice, we may need to change our plan. If we do, we don’t have to have a special board meeting or anything. I work with the individual board members and make sure they’re supportive of the change.”
The District Business Manager Darla Mayer said Pierre has a large amount of federal funding available for its coronavirus pandemic response.
“I think we’ve kind of got the processes down after being in school all of last year and we had those costs that we incurred last year to do things like touchless sanitizers throughout the classrooms, touchless soap dispensers, touch-free faucets, all those were funded through federal COVID funding and just replenishing those supplies, we can continue to use those funds,” she said.
Stanley County Superintendent Dan Baldwin said masks are not required for students and teachers under its draft back-to-school plan either.
“We are going back to traditional learning,” Baldwin said. “This is proposed to the board right now, but no distance learning options unless there’s a case — we would follow our makeup work protocol and have Zoom options and so forth if you were to be gone.”
Stanley County’s proposed back-to-school plan was made available online for public input on Monday and will go before the school board on Aug. 9.
Like Glodt, Baldwin said the plan is still fluid and could change in the face of rising COVID cases.
“I’m going to focus on school numbers and how it’s impacting our school,” Baldwin said. “This plan is very fluid. Like I said, I have those links so if something changes with CDC, which tends to happen frequently, we’re prepared. I would probably call a... board meeting and discuss what to do. If we needed to take a day off and re-evaluate it, that’s what we would do.”
Overall, Baldwin said he feels lucky to be “in an area with commonsense” and said the district will adjust its plan accordingly.
“The kids need to be in school, it’s good for them,” Baldwin said.
