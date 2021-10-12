Businesses faced plenty of challenges in 2020, and this year wasn’t much easier. Given the challenges, it likely didn’t make for the best time to lose a business lease, move across jurisdictions, construct a new building and then move back to the original town. But that’s what Shane’s Pharmacy did, now located in its new home in Fort Pierre.
Owner and CEO Shane Clarambeau and his 12-person staff have been in the new business-owned building at 213 E. Hustan Ave. since June. The business itself is approximately 16 years old.
“The landlord kindly asked us to leave,” Clarambeau said about the journey.
Fort Pierre Development Corporation Executive Director Dave Bonde put it more bluntly during the location’s Oct. 6 ribbon-cutting when he said the business was evicted.
Clarambeau vacated the old Fort Pierre location by December and moved to a new spot on Sioux Avenue in Pierre.
“It was a good location,” he said. “Parking was a little tough. It was good visibility, but it was not set up well for our pharmacy and our services.”
But Shane’s not only survived the move, but it also grew while a new location underwent construction on a lot Clarambeau owned in Fort Pierre.
“My brother, another guy and I own the property — land and building,” Clarambeau said.
The new 5,700-square-foot concrete building is near Perkins, with Shane’s occupying 4,200 square feet while the other suite remains open for a future lease.
“I really like the way it looks,” Clarambeau said. “It’s a good building. We’ve been getting a little busier. People have been stopping in because they see us. And, we have a lot of services people don’t realize.”
He said some of those services included a free pre-diabetes prevention program and custom shoes for diabetes — free with Medicare.
Pharmacist Brandy Ludemann said the services and staff coupled with the new building were top aspects of working at Shane’s.
But the staff weren’t the only people watching Shane’s bouncing around closely. The Fort Pierre Development Corporation kept tabs as well.
Bonde joked with ribbon-cutting attendees that the corporation — that named Shane’s Business of the Year in 2012 — tied a rope to Clarambeau when he moved to Pierre to make sure he would come back to Fort Pierre.
It wasn’t just construction and moving that kept Clarambeau busy.
Due to the pandemic in 2020, the pharmacy was closed to walk-in patients and customers. Most courthouses closed for weddings during the pandemic as well.
So while at his old Fort Pierre location during the pandemic in 2020, Clarambeau, ordained to perform weddings, held a drive-thru wedding after a couple approached him. His then nine-person staff stepped in as official witnesses. Clarambeau said he had performed about a dozen ceremonies, but that was his first drive-thru wedding.
In July, he performed another wedding at the new location.
