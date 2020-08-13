A two-vehicle crash about 9:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, in downtown Pierre injured no one, said Police Capt. Bryan Walz. The incident report about the crash at the intersection of Coteau Street and East Dakota Avenue isn't completed yet so no other details were available, he said.
Breaking
hot featured popular
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.