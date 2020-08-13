Wreck

 No one was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Pierre.

 By Elise Wines/Capital Journal

A two-vehicle crash about 9:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, in downtown Pierre injured no one, said Police Capt. Bryan Walz. The incident report about the crash at the intersection of Coteau Street and East Dakota Avenue isn't completed yet so no other details were available, he said.

