South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names of the people involved in the fatal crash seven miles outside of Flandreau in Moody County over the weekend. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 4, just before 10:30 in the morning.
A driver of a Toyota Tundra truck towing a trailer traveling northbound lost control of his vehicle, said Tony Mangan in the initial press release. The vehicle landed on its roof on the median. The driver was ejected into the southbound lanes and struck by a GMC Acadia, according to the DPS.
Kasper Malsam, 60, from Renner, South Dakota was the driver of the Toyota truck and was killed when Thomas Sterzinger, 54, from Taunton, Minnesota was driving southbound in his GMC and was unable to avoid Malsam after Malsam was ejected onto the southbound road.
There was a passenger in the Toyota. She is a minor, 11, and from Del Rapids, South Dakota, according to the press release. She received minor injuries.
Sterzinger had no injuries. Both Sterzinger and the minor were wearing their seat belts.
